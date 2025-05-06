Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are preparing for the first leg of their Championship play-off semi final against Coventry City

Régis Le Bris believes his decision to rotate through the final weeks of the Championship campaign will be vindicated if and when he names a fully fit squad at Coventry City on Friday.

Sunderland go into the first leg of their semi final at the CBS Arena having lost their last five games, scoring just one goal in the process. The Sunderland head coach has rotated heavily in that time and taken a cautious approach with players returning from injury. While the performance level has been impacted as a result, Le Bris believes the team's prospects have been bolstered significantly by the significantly increased availability of players within the squad.

He also believes that the stakes of a play-off semi final will see his players lift their level considerably after an extended run of games where there was little to play for from a Sunderland perspective.

"It's been strange and unusual," Le Bris said.

"But it was a big achievement to secure fourth place one month before the end of the season. That shows we were really consistent before, and with a short squad we decided to rotate on purpose with the target of having our best players available. And that is going to be the case.

"For everyone in the room here, you can consider that if you have 60% of your players available or 100% available it's not the same. Our target is to have everyone fit and if that's the case then it was the right idea [to rotate].

"We respected all of our previous opponents but the story is the story. You can say during the pre-game presentation say this is play-off mode but the reality is it's not. It's different. They are professional but at the same time just one decision can change the dynamic of a game.

"For these games, the decision making will be really important and it's connected with the story. When we've played these games during the season [games that matter], the players have shown they are really well connected and they have learnt from their experience. I hope they will be at their top level."

Le Bris had offered a brief injury update after the defeat to QPR, confirming that there had been no new worries within the game itself and that Romaine Mundle and Aji Alese would both be in full training this week ahead of the game.

"Today was really positive [from an injury perspective]," Le Bris said.

"We're expecting Romaine and Aji in full training this week so we should have a full squad."

Sunderland v Coventry City ticket latest

Sunderland’s play-off semi-final first leg at Coventry City will be played in front of a sold-out crowd.

Coventry City confirmed last night that they had sold all tickets for the first leg, with the Black Cats confirming this morning that the last of the away allocation had been snapped up. Régis Le Bris and his team will be backed by just over 2,800 fans as they look to bring a positive result against Frank Lampard’s side back to the Stadium of Light.

Tickets for the home leg are currently on sale to season-card holders, with their seats reserved until 5pm today. At that stage all seats will be released for general sale, with a new pricing structure introduced.

As with season tickets, the price of tickets in this initial phase is tiered depending on location within the ground. Adult tickets range from £29 to £34, with the usual concessions then in place. Supporters have been advised that after purchase, their ticket for the second leg will be added to their existing season card whether it be digital or physical. Tickets can be purchased either online or via the ticket office which is open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.