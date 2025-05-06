Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have issued a ticket update ahead of this Friday’s play-off semi-final first leg

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s play-off semi-final first leg at Coventry City will be played in front of a sold-out crowd.

Coventry City confirmed last night that they had sold all tickets for the first leg, with the Black Cats confirming this morning that the last of the away allocation had been snapped up. Régis Le Bris and his team will be backed by just over 2,800 fans as they look to bring a positive result against Frank Lampard’s side back to the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland had apologised to supporters yesterday after an issue with ticket provider ticketmaster had prevented many fans securing their tickets in the second phase of the sale to those with over 40+ Black Cats points on their account. That phase was then extended to 8am this morning after the issue was resolved. Tickets then went on sale to those with 20+ Black Cats points on their account and are now fully sold out.

It means it will be a capacity crowd for the first leg at the CBS Arena. The game will kick off at 8pm on Friday May 9th and will be televised on Sky Sports. The Sunderland Echo will also have comprehensive coverage of the game.

Sunderland v Coventry City second leg ticket latest

Tickets for the home leg are currently on sale to season-card holders, with their seats reserved until 5pm today. At that stage all seats will be released for general sale, with a new pricing structure introduced.

As with season tickets, the price of tickets in this initial phase is tiered depending on location within the ground. Adult tickets range from £29 to £34, with the usual concessions then in place. Supporters have been advised that after purchase, their ticket for the second leg will be added to their existing season card whether it be digital or physical. Tickets can be purchased either online or via the ticket office which is open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.