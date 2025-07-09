Sunderland academy boss confirms triple contract boost as trio pen fresh deals

Three Sunderland starlets have signed new deals with the clubs

Sunderland have confirmed that U21s trio Timur Tutierov, Ethan Moore, and Ben Middlemas have all put pen to paper on new contracts at the Academy of Light.

Both Tutierov and Middlemas featured frequently for Graeme Murty’s development side last season, while Moore has spent the past two campaigns in rehabilitation from a notable injury setback.

Prior to that stint on the sidelines, the attacker had impressed for the Black Cats’ youth teams, scoring eight times in the U18 Premier League during 2022-23, as well as appearing seven times in all competitions for the U21s, scoring once. For his part, Tutierov was signed in April 2023 from Ukrainian club Kolos Kovalivka, where he had already been involved in senior matchday squads. Last season, he featured 16 times for the U21s, scoring four, and has been a constant feature for Ukraine’s U19s.

In the case of Middlemas, the energetic midfielder registered 28 outings across 24/25, often sporting the captain's armband. That tally included five appearances during a short loan spell in the National League North with South Shields. The starlet was just 16 when he was named on a first team bench for the first time, against Manchester United in the EFL Trophy. He was then called up again in January 2023, in the Emirates FA Cup Third Round at Shrewsbury Town.

Having all signed their first professional contracts two years ago, Tutierov, Moore, and Middlemas have now committed their future to Sunderland by further extending their stay in the North East.

What has been said about Timur Tutierov, Ethan Moore, and Ben Middlemas?

Speaking to the Black Cats’ in-house media team, academy manager Robin Nicholls said: "We’re really pleased to have reached agreements for Timur Tutierov, Ethan Moore, and Ben Middlemas to remain with the club. Timur has adapted brilliantly since joining us from Ukraine, showing great athleticism and an instinct for finishing that make him an exciting wide player.

"Ethan has faced a really tough period with injury, but continues to show resilience and determination. We’re looking forward to helping him get back to his best. Ben has made excellent progress since stepping into the Under-21s, becoming one of our highest-impact players in key areas of our game. Each of them has unique qualities, and we must continue to provide the right development pathways as they push towards senior football."

The news of Tutierov, Moore, and Middlemas’ new contracts comes off the back of similar announcements involving Ben Kindon, Ben Metcalf, Jack Whittaker, and Jaydon Jones, who have all signed professional contracts at the Academy of Light.