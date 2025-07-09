Ex-Sunderland and Burton Albion defender signs contract extension at League Two club

Ex-Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan signs new Colchester deal after captaining strong League Two season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Sunderland man Tom Flanagan has signed a new contract with Colchester United after captaining the club through an encouraging League Two campaign last term.

The 33-year-old, who made 91 league appearances for Sunderland between 2018 and 2022, was a key figure for the U’s last season, missing just two league games as Danny Cowley’s side narrowly missed out on the play-offs. Flanagan’s leadership and experience have been rewarded with a fresh deal at the JobServe Community Stadium, and the Northern Ireland international is already looking ahead to a renewed promotion push in 2025–26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went away desperate to come back,” Flanagan said. “Once I’d had my break, I was ready and raring to go. Last season I was fourth or fifth for most appearances and second for minutes in the squad. I feel like I can do it again, and I’m already ahead of where I started last season. If we can replicate what we did last season and add a better start, then I think we’ll be in a great position.”

Colchester boss Danny Cowley added: “It’s something we’ve been working on all summer. He’s a really intelligent defender and takes so much responsibility on the ball. We’re really pleased to have him back.” Flanagan, who also counts Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town among his former clubs, is expected to play a central role for Colchester again this season as they aim to improve on last term’s tenth-place finish.

Talbi deal close as £19.5million winger undergoes tests

Sunderland are also nearing the completion of a deal for Club Brugge winger Chemsedine Talbi. The 20-year-old Belgian arrived in the North East earlier this week for his medical, with a total package agreed at around £19.5million.

Talbi is expected to become the club’s fifth senior signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Enzo Le Fée, Noah Sadiki, and Habib Diarra. He scored seven goals and registered five assists in 44 appearances last season and is regarded as one of Belgium’s brightest young talents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ekwah exit almost done – with Sunderland to receive financial boost

Pierre Ekwah is close to sealing a permanent exit from Sunderland, with Ligue 2 side AS Saint-Étienne in the final stages of making his loan move permanent. As previously reported by The Echo, Sunderland negotiated a seven-figure loan fee last summer, and are now set to receive a further boost from the permanent fee, believed to be in the region of £6million.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

However, a chunk of that will be owed to West Ham United due to a sell-on clause inserted in the original deal. A minor administrative issue is said to be delaying the final announcement, but Ekwah has not returned to Wearside for pre-season and is expected to be unveiled shortly by Saint-Étienne.