Belgian winger Chemsedine Talbi has landed in the North East ahead of his £19.5m move to Sunderland

Sunderland’s summer spending spree shows no signs of slowing down as Belgian winger Chemsdine Talbi arrived in the North East on Tuesday morning ahead of completing a £19.5million move from Club Brugge.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, who shared an image of the 20-year-old’s arrival on social media. The Black Cats agreed a deal with the Belgian giants last week and the transfer is now close to being finalised, with only the medical and paperwork remaining.

Talbi’s arrival will mark Sunderland’s fourth senior signing of the summer window, following the captures of Enzo Le Fée (£20million, Noah Sadiki, who cost £19.5million and Habib Diarra. Diarra, who has joined in a deal worth up to £30million from Strasbourg, also landed in the region this week and is expected to complete his move soon.

Talbi, regarded as one of Belgium’s top young attacking prospects, scored seven goals and registered five assists in 44 appearances last season. He also featured in the Champions League and has been tracked by a host of clubs across Europe. Sunderland, however, moved decisively to secure his signature, offering a clear pathway to first-team football in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old is expected to sign a long-term contract at the Stadium of Light and will join up with Régis Le Bris’ side as they continue preparations for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign. His ability to operate across the front line adds further depth and versatility to Sunderland’s attack.

The club’s early summer activity under new sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has already passed the £89million mark, with Sunderland targeting a blend of top-level experience and emerging European talent. Talbi’s move is set to be confirmed officially in the coming days.

Here’s how Sunderland’s senior summer signings are shaping up so far:

Enzo Le Fée – £20million

– £20million Noah Sadiki – up to £19.5million

– up to £19.5million Habib Diarra – up to £30million

– up to £30million Chemsedine Talbi – £19.5million

Total potential spend so far: £89million

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

Foot Mercato report that Sunderland are one of three Premier League clubs monitoring Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui. The 24-year-old, who featured for Morocco’s U23s, is attracting strong interest from Leeds United and Wolves, as well as Serie A trio Juventus, Roma and Milan.

El Aynaoui is valued at around €23million (£19.5million) and is seen as a dynamic midfield option capable of playing in a two or a three. Sunderland have already completed the signing of Le Fée in a similar role, but El Aynaoui’s versatility and defensive attributes make him a natural fit for Premier League adaptation.

According to reports, Sunderland have also shown interest in RC Strasbourg right-back Gela Doué, although they may face competition. However, Fabrizio Romano claims that AC Milan have had a €15million (£12.6million) offer rejected, with the Ligue 1 side insisting the 21-year-old is not for sale this summer. Strasbourg – owned by the BlueCo consortium – reportedly value Doué at around €35million (£29.6million). Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt are also keen.