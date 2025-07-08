Sunderland close in on two key signings as Reinildo and Talbi deals move closer to completion plus an update on Ekwah

Sunderland’s Premier League rebuild is showing no signs of slowing down, with two more signings now on the brink of being confirmed. Reinildo Mandava and Chemsedine Talbi are both expected to finalise their moves to Wearside this week, as the club continues its aggressive push in the transfer market.

The double deal comes as Pierre Ekwah edges towards a permanent exit and two promising academy players sign their first professional contracts, signalling a busy and purposeful summer of business under Régis Le Bris and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. Here, we take you through the latest news:

Reinildo Mandava medical completed ahead of Sunderland switch

Reinildo Mandava is on the brink of becoming a Sunderland player after completing a medical in Madrid. The 31-year-old left-back has agreed a two-year deal with the Black Cats following the expiration of his contract at Atlético Madrid.

As reported by Sky Sports, the move will be finalised once the paperwork is completed. Reinildo is then set to travel to Wearside later this week to link up with his new teammates. Comfortable playing at left-back or in central defence, Reinildo brings valuable experience to Sunderland’s backline ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Talbi deal close as £19.5million winger undergoes tests

Sunderland are also nearing the completion of a deal for Club Brugge winger Chemsedine Talbi. The 20-year-old Belgian arrived in the North East earlier this week for his medical, with a total package agreed at around £19.5million.

Talbi is expected to become the club’s fifth senior signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Enzo Le Fée, Noah Sadiki, and Habib Diarra. He scored seven goals and registered five assists in 44 appearances last season and is regarded as one of Belgium’s brightest young talents.

Ekwah exit almost done – with Sunderland to receive financial boost

Pierre Ekwah is close to sealing a permanent exit from Sunderland, with Ligue 2 side AS Saint-Étienne in the final stages of making his loan move permanent. As previously reported by The Echo, Sunderland negotiated a seven-figure loan fee last summer, and are now set to receive a further boost from the permanent fee, believed to be in the region of £6million.

However, a chunk of that will be owed to West Ham United due to a sell-on clause inserted in the original deal. A minor administrative issue is said to be delaying the final announcement, but Ekwah has not returned to Wearside for pre-season and is expected to be unveiled shortly by Saint-Étienne.

Young duo sign professional deals

Sunderland have also confirmed that academy talents Jaydon Jones and Jack Whittaker have signed their first professional contracts. Jones, younger brother of first-team player Harrison, made 20 appearances for the U21s last season.

Whittaker, also 18, impressed across the U18 and U21 groups and has trained with the senior squad on occasion. Academy boss Rob Nicholls praised both players for their professionalism and attitude, calling their development “a reflection of hard work and consistency.”