Sunderland transfer news: Reinildo update emerges with Black Cats now close to two announcements
Reinildo Mandava is on the brink of becoming a Sunderland player after concluding a medical in Madrid.
As per Sky Sports, the 31-year-old left back has agreed a two-year deal to join the Black Cats after the expiration of his contract at Atletico Madrid. Mandava is set to be confirmed as a Black Cats once all the necessary paperwork has been completed and is then set to travel to Wearside to link up with his new team mates later this week.
Also comfortable playing in central defence, Reinildo will bring significant competition and top-tier experience to Sunderland's defensive ranks ahead of their return to the Premier League following an eight-year absence.
The Sunderland transfer latest as two deals draw close
The Black Cats are close to making another additions to their squad ahead of the new campaign. Sunderland are also now very close to signing Club Brugge winger Chemsdine Talbi in a deal that could eventually reach €20 million. Talbi arrived on Wearside for his medical earlier this week and a deal is now believed to be very close to being completed.
Sunderland still have much to do in the transfer market and are actively pursuing multiple further deals following the arrival of Florent Ghisolfi as the club's new director of football. Chelsea goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic is one target, though there is significant competition from Premier League rivals. Sunderland are also known to have opened talks with Sassuolo in their bid to sign the forward Armand Lauriente, though reports from Italy suggest that in the early stages of negotiations the two clubs are apart in their initial valuations.
Sunderland are close to confirming a significant outgoing deal, with Pierre Ekwah edging closer to making his loan move to AS Saint-Etienne permanent.
