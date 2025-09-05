The 10 Sunderland players set to leave the club next summer - as things stand

A number of Sunderland player’s could leave next summer...

Sunderland were very busy this summer transfer window, bringing in 15 new faces and bidding farewell to several more.

A key part of their business, however, was tying down a handful of their key talents to new, long-term deals, but there are still a smattering of names on Wearside who are facing relatively precarious futures.

With that in mind, here are the Sunderland players who are out of contract next summer, and therefore on track to leave the club, as things stand...

Blondy Nna Noukeu

The 23-year-old goalkeeper is still yet to make a first team appearance for Sunderland, and given the fact that his contract is due to expire next summer, there is a pretty decent chance that he could leave the club without ever doing so. The Black Cats retain the option of extending his deal by an extra year, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they decided not to.

Simon Moore

Another understudy goalkeeper who has struggled for openings on Wearside, Moore is nevertheless a highly popular member of the dressing room, and has performed well when called upon. He will be 36 by the time his contract expires next summer, and there are no guarantees that Sunderland will look to extend his stay.

Joe Anderson

For a long while now, it has felt as if Anderson has been destined for an exit from the Stadium of Light, but as yet, one has not materialised. If he doesn’t leave in January, you would have to imagine that he will depart next summer.

Zak Johnson

A promising academy graduate who could be a real asset for any number of clubs, Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League has probably limited his chances of breaking into the first team picture somewhat on Wearside.

Dennis Cirkin

By far one of the most intriguing names on this list, the vast majority of supporters would presumably love to see Cirkin put pen to paper on a fresh contract in the North East. The arrivals of Arthur Masuaku and Reinildo Mandava have led to a sudden and sharp upswing in competition for the left-back’s starting berth, however, and while Kristjaan Speakman has hinted that the situation is under control, should Cirkin decide that he would prefer to seek out a fresh opportunity elsewhere, Sunderland could be left facing an unfortunate stand-off.

Lutsharel Geertruida

More of a technicality, this, and one that will likely come down to which division Sunderland find themselves in next season. The Dutchman has joined on an initial loan deal, with an option-to-buy clause attached, and if the Black Cats stay up - and assuming Geertruida performs to his full potential - then you suspect they will look to exercise it.

Dan Neil

A very similar situation to Cirkin’s in a lot of respects; a promotion hero who suddenly finds himself facing the prospect of lengthy stints on the bench, but who still presumably has a big part to play, and who most supporters would be gutted to see leave. The hope will be that Neil does sign an extension, but until the ink is dry, anything is possible.

Jay Matete

Most onlookers would have expected Matete to leave Sunderland over the summer, which probably tells you all you need to know about the likelihood of him staying beyond the expiration of his contract next year. In truth, he could very well depart before then, and the midfielder would no doubt make for a savvy acquisition for any number of lower league sides.

Harrison Jones

Very highly thought of on Wearside, but probably in need of a loan deal to help him continue his development, Jones’ contract is set to expire next summer, but the club do retain the option of extending it by another year if they see fit. At this stage, that feels more likely than not.

Bertrand Traore

And finally, Sunderland last signing of the summer transfer window penned a one year-deal when he arrived on Monday evening, meaning that, if nothing changes, he is scheduled to leave in 12 months’ time. The Black Cats can extend Traore’s contract if they wish to, however, meaning that much will hinge on the winger’s performances over the coming months.

