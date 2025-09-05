'Crazy' - Brian Brobbey shares first impression of Sunderland that fans will love

Sunderland completed a deal for Brian Brobbey on transfer deadline day

New Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey has admitted that the city’s “football crazy” mentality was a factor in helping him decide to complete a deadline day transfer to the Stadium of Light.

The Dutch centre forward left boyhood club Ajax on Monday to wrap up a big money switch to Wearside, with the Black Cats paying an initial £17.3 million plus £4.3 million in future add-ons.

And while Brobbey has repeatedly made reference to how difficult it was for him to leave Amsterdam in recent days, the 23-year-old has also explained why he felt Sunderland was the ideal next step in his career.

What has Brian Brobbey said about why he chose Sunderland transfer?

Speaking to De Telegraaf about his Ajax exit, he said: “It wasn’t an easy decision, because Ajax is my home. It’s where I grew up, where I learned everything, and where I’ve experienced so many special moments both on and off the pitch.

“There comes a time in every career when you feel you have to turn the page, and for me, that moment has arrived. My ambition is to continue to grow in this new chapter. I’m leaving with a heavy heart, but with deep gratitude for everyone at the club.”

Explaining why he chose Sunderland as his next destination, Brobbey added: “Sunderland have a clear vision and great ambition. Together we will take on this project. The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world, and it demands a lot from the players tactically, physically, and mentally.

“As a striker, I face top defenders every week, and that forces me to improve, develop, and become more complete. That’s exactly what I was looking for at this stage of my career. This challenge excites me. I want to grow and excel in this football crazy city.”

He continued: “I’m at a stage where I’m fully committed to improving. I think my physical strength, explosiveness, and ability to play in space can be important weapons in England. The bar has been raised, and that’s what motivates me now, because I want to prove I’m an asset to the club that invested in me.

“Out of respect for the club, my focus now is on repaying the trust with goals and performances. If I do my job well and deliver on the pitch, then the Dutch national team is a natural consequence.”

Brobbey has been capped eight times for the Netherlands already in his career, scoring once. His most recent call-up came in March of this year, but he has been omitted from each of Ronald Koeman’s past two squads.

