The moments you may have missed as Sunderland faced Bristol City in Championship on Tuesday evening

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland faced Bristol City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Tuesday evening, with plenty of drama unfolding and moments missed.

A stoppage-time equaliser from Patrick Roberts helped preserve Sunderland’s unbeaten home record on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke McNally’s second-half strike looked to have secured all three points for Bristol City, with Sunderland seemingly running out of inspiration following Tommy Watson’s first-half injury. The result made it six draws in the Black Cats’ last eight games.

Here, though, we take a look at the moments you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland’s clash with Bristol City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship:

Juan Sartori spotted at Stadium of Light

For the first time in a while, Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori was spotted at the Stadium of Light before, during, and after the game against Bristol City.

The Uruguayan businessman and politician, who owns the club with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, was spotted pitchside before the game and took up a place in the directors’ as the clash took place. After the game, Sartori mingled with staff in the tunnel and congratulated Patrick Roberts for netting Sunderland’s equalising goal against Bristol City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as his interest in Sunderland, Sartori is president and founder of Union Group, a privately owned investment management and private equity firm. Sartori also has some influence at the French club AS Monaco, which is owned by his father-in-law. Sartori was also elected as a senator in his home country back in 2020.

Sunderland’s unwanted record against Bristol City continues

Sunderland’s failure to win against Bristol City extends their winless run against the Robins at home to a whopping 30 years.

The Black Cats last won against Bristol City on December 17, 1994 at Roker Park in front of 11,661 supporters, meaning Sunderland are still yet to beat them at the Stadium of Light - though, in fairness, the teams have only met a further five times on Wearside in that time.

Sunderland handed huge injury worry

Sunderland fans were left worried when 18-year-old Watson went down injured in the 22nd minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Easington-born left-winger picked up the issue after his effort on goal was blocked at close range by a Bristol City defender. Watson looked to be in some discomfort and was down for several minutes receiving treatment while holding his left knee and leg before eventually being subbed for Patrick Roberts.

Sunderland now facing an anxious wait to see how serious the 18-year-old’s issue is. Watson tried to play on after taking a knock challenging for a loose ball midway through the first half but was experiencing discomfort with both his knee and his ankle.

"With Tommy, we don't have a diagnosis so we will have to wait,” Le Bris said. “At the moment, he has a problem both with the ankle and the knee. But we don't know how serious. Luke [O’Nien] was ill, he should be fine for the next game.”

"I think we deserved a point. I thought we started well, with a good tempo, we played how we wanted. We had many switches, played into the triangles, created chances,” Le Bris added.