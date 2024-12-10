Sunderland face Swansea City next up after Tuesday’s draw against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland supporters have had their say after a stoppage-time equaliser from Patrick Roberts helped preserve Sunderland’s unbeaten home record on Tuesday night.

Luke McNally’s second-half strike looked to have secured all three points for Bristol City, with Sunderland seemingly running out of inspiration following Tommy Watson’s first-half injury.

Here, we take a look at what Sunderland supporters are saying on social media after the game against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light with Swansea City away next up for Régis Le Bris’ side:

Brian Halliday said: “Wilson needs to stay on his feet. He's not a small lad, but gets muscled out of challenges too easily. If he doesn't improve, stay on his feet and be stronger I don't think his move will be a permanent one.”

Jon Phillips added: “They look absolutely knackered. It's no good picking out individuals really as they were all 5-10 or below. Strangely they looked devoid of confidence and wanted too many touches. We just don't have a strong enough squad to freshen it up with quality.”

Mark Bussey commented: “They all look fatigued this is where the likes of Rigg probably needs a rest not that we can because all of the depth is injured but the January window will be an indication of how serious we are.”

Wesley Allan added: “Worst we’ve been all season. Laboured, slow and out of ideas and lacklustre across the park. Opportunity massively wasted against a poor team.”

Stephen Stubbs said: “Lack of options really starting to show now, the drop in intensity is clear to see. Big positive that Roberts is off the mark and also an Adil assist to hopefully put him back in the mix.”

Andy Scott said: “Rigg needs a rest. Looked lethargic and when on form would have buried his chances tonight. I do worry how much our squad will be stretched this month and next.”

B Turnbull added: “We’re tired. Need players back and reinforcements in Jan. AA needs to feature more.”

Shuan Hall said: “No cutting edge, game changed when Watson went off, really poor performances, reinforcements needed early January.”