This is why Luke O'Nien and Patrick Roberts aren't in the Sunderland starting XI tonight

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 10th Dec 2024, 18:55 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 18:57 BST

Régis Le Bris has made two changes to his Sunderland XI tonight

Luke O’Nien and Patrick Roberts are both missing from the Sunderland starting XI tonight, with head coach Régis Le Bris forced into two changes.

Both players have been struggling with illness since the end of last week and though Roberts has made the bench, O’Nien is absent from the squad entirely. Chris Mepham therefore comes straight back into the starting XI after serving a one-match suspension, while Eliezer Mayenda looks set for another opportunity to impress off the right flank. Le Bris said in his pre-match press conference that Roberts was fit for the game, but has nevertheless opted to rotate with a long trip to Swansea City lying in wait this weekend.

As expected, Aji Alese keeps his place at left back as Le Bris continues to be cautious in reintroducing Dennis Cirkin back into the fold after injury. Academy midfielder Harrison Jones has returned to the bench in O’Nien’s absence.

