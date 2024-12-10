Régis Le Bris has made two changes to his Sunderland XI tonight

Both players have been struggling with illness since the end of last week and though Roberts has made the bench, O’Nien is absent from the squad entirely. Chris Mepham therefore comes straight back into the starting XI after serving a one-match suspension, while Eliezer Mayenda looks set for another opportunity to impress off the right flank. Le Bris said in his pre-match press conference that Roberts was fit for the game, but has nevertheless opted to rotate with a long trip to Swansea City lying in wait this weekend.