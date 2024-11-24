Sunderland chief sanctions double transfer deal ahead of January window

The Sunderland academy boss has concluded transfer deals for two highly-rated youth stars

Sunderland academy boss Robin Nicholls has concluded two transfer deals ahead of the January window.

Youth player Caden Kelly has extended his loan stint with Darlington, Sunderland recently confirmed. The 20-year-old initially joined the Quakers on a month-long deal in October but will now continue his spell in the National League North, having made seven appearances for Steve Watson's side already.

Kelly’s updated agreement will see him stay where he is until January when the deal will likely be assessed once again. Non-league clubs are permitted to sign players from EFL and Championship clubs at any time and are not constrained to winter and summer transfer windows.

In other news, Sunderland defender Ben Crompton has signed for non-league outfit Tamworth on loan. The Black Cats starlet is a mainstay of Graeme Murty’s U21s on Wearside and is capable of playing at both centre-back and full-back. Indeed, the 20-year-old was on the pitch and the scoresheet as Sunderland demolished Tamworth in a 5-1 victory in the National League Cup in midweek.

However, Crompton has now joined Tamworth on a one-month loan deal after impressing againstg them in the National League Cup. Academy Manager, Robin Nicholls said: "This loan provides an excellent opportunity for Ben to experience senior football at the National League level and take the next step in his journey. Having met some of the Tamworth staff when we faced them earlier in the week, we were impressed with their approach and ambition and believe Ben will have the chance to thrive in their environment."