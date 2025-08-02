Ex-Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven confirmed as new shareholder at Belgian side RAEC Mons

Ex-Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven has been announced as one of the new shareholders at Belgian club RAEC Mons.

RAEC Mons confirmed on Friday that Methven and business partner Peter Gould have joined the club’s ownership group, which also includes Bernard Courcelles and Hubert Ewbank. The move forms part of a strategic shift designed to build on what the club calls its “Renaissance” project, aimed at long-term sporting and structural development.

Methven, who previously held high-profile roles at Sunderland, Oxford United and Charlton Athletic, is now the Group Managing Director of the Mount Pleasant Group. His new involvement in Belgian football follows the Mount Pleasant Football Academy’s continued growth as one of the Caribbean’s most respected youth projects, offering educational and sporting opportunities to young players from across the region.

The arrival of Methven and Gould at Mons brings with it significant operational changes. Courcelles has taken over as club president, with Ewbank stepping into the role of honorary president. Simon Van Kerckhoven, formerly with City Football Group, Lommel SK, and Golazo, has been appointed as managing director.

In a statement, Methven expressed his excitement at the project and the vision behind Mount Pleasant’s European expansion: “We at Mount Pleasant are absolutely delighted to have acquired a majority stake in RAEC Mons. We firmly believe in the potential of Mons and look forward to working with our partners, local stakeholders, and supporters to revive this historic club.”

He added: “Sporting success never comes easily, but – as a team – we have extensive experience in improving club performance, both on and off the pitch. Our investment in Mons will allow us to offer our elite young academy athletes a real springboard into European football.”

Peter Gould, Methven’s partner in the Mount Pleasant project and a former Chelsea board member, brings with him real estate and football experience. The duo's Jamaican-based academy already boasts seven full internationals and has helped more than 65 players from disadvantaged backgrounds pursue careers in the sport.

Bernard Courcelles, who will now serve as president, described the ownership change as a natural progression for the club’s ongoing rebuild: “With Peter, Charlie and Simon, we have found the right partners to grow the club at all levels. RAEC Mons is becoming stronger, better structured, and always faithful to its history.”

Supporters are set to be consulted on the club’s long-term direction, with a fan survey in the works, according to the club’s latest press release. Efforts also continue to restore RAEC Mons’ historic registration number 44, a nod to its heritage within Belgian football.

Methven’s return to the football boardroom comes with Sunderland fans still remembering his controversial spell during the Black Cats’ four-year stint in League One. Now, his ambitions have shifted across the Channel after a stint with Charlton Athletic. Once again, the goal appears to be a full-scale revival of a sleeping giant. Though Sunderland fans would be keen to point out that Methven failed spectacularly while involved with the Wearsiders.

