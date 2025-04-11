Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How difficult are the final five games of the season facing Sunderland's potential play-off semi-final opponents?

Sunderland are now fully focused on the Championship play-offs after officially confirming their top six spot with a goalless draw at Norwich City on Tuesday night.

The draw at Carrow Road may well have ended the Black Cats’ admittedly slim hopes of making a late push for an automatic promotion place - but their dreams of returning to the Premier League after an eight-year absence remain very much alive and Regis Le Bris and his players will head into the play-offs full of confidence after a largely positive season.

Speaking after the draw in midweek, the former Lorient head coach said: "It's a great achievement for the team, the staff and the club, so it's nice to be in the play-offs and have another purpose. We earned this opportunity and now it's important to manage the squad properly, to give some minutes to the youngest players so they can learn from experiences, and for the others who have played many games so far, it will be an opportunity to find the right balance, to be in good shape and refresh when necessary.”

As Le Bris stated, Sunderland still have business to take care between now and the final game of the season when Queens Park Rangers are the visitors to the Stadium of Light and that begins with a home clash with Swansea City on Saturday afternoon. The Black Cats will have one eye on their potential play-off semi-final opponents and there are nine possible candidates to land the last top six spot - but who will they face between now and the final day of a long campaign and how difficult are their final five fixtures?

Who Sunderland’s potential play-off opponents face in their final five Championship fixtures?

Jobe celebrating his opening goal against Derby County at the Stadium of Light on October 1. | Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

4th: Sunderland - 76 points

Swansea City (h), Bristol City (a), Blackburn Rovers (h), Oxford United (a), Queens Park Rangers (h) Average league position of next five opponents: 12.8

5th: Bristol City - 63 points

Queens Park Rangers (a), Sunderland (h), Luton Town (a), Leeds United (a), Preston North End (h) Average league position of next five opponents: 10.0

6th: Coventry City - 62 points

Hull City (a), West Bromwich Albion (h), Plymouth Argyle (a), Luton Town (a), Middlesbrough (h) Average league position of next five opponents: 16.2

7th: Middlesbrough - 60 points

Millwall (a), Plymouth Argyle (h), Sheffield Wednesday (a), Norwich City (h), Coventry City (a) Average league position of next five opponents: 12.6

8th: West Bromwich Albion - 57 points

Watford (h), Coventry City (a), Derby County (h), Cardiff City (a), Luton Town (h) Average league position of next five opponents: 16.4

9th: Millwall - 57 points

Middlesbrough (h), Blackburn Rovers (a), Norwich City (h), Swansea City (h), Burnley (a) Average league position of next five opponents: 9.6

10th: Watford - 56 points

West Bromwich Albion (a), Burnley (h), Portsmouth (a), Blackburn Rovers (a), Sheffield Wednesday (h) Average league position of next five opponents: 10.4

11th: Norwich City - 53 points

Burnley (a), Portsmouth (h), Millwall (a), Middlesbrough (a), Cardiff City (h) Average league position of next five opponents: 11.4

12th: Blackburn Rovers - 53 points

Luton Town (a), Millwall (h), Sunderland (a), Watford (h), Sheffield United (a) Average league position of next five opponents: 9.3

13th: Sheffield Wednesday - 53 points

Oxford United (h), Stoke City (a), Middlesbrough (h), Portsmouth (h), Watford (a) Average league position of next five opponents: 14.4

