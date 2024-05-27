The Championship season officially came to a close on Sunday as Southampton claimed a narrow play-off final win against Leeds United to secure promotion into the Premier League.

With both clubs aiming to secure an immediate return to the top flight after suffering relegation last season, it was the Saints that edged a tight contest thanks to a first-half goal from former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers forward Adam Armstrong.

That means Sunderland now know all of their opposition for the 2024/25 Championship season after Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town were relegated from the Premier League and Portsmouth, Derby County and Oxford United earned promotion from League One.

Despite their Wembley woe, Leeds are certain to be amongst the frontrunners to top the second tier table next season - but where are Sunderland predicted to finish when their third season in the Championship comes to a close next May?

22nd: Preston North End (relegated) Title odds: 40-1 (with five firms).