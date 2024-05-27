Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luke O’Nien discusses his role as a centre-back and Sunderland’s defensive stats for the 2023/24 season.

Luke O’Nien says Sunderland can be proud of their defensive stats this season but knows there is still room for improvement.

The 29-year-old started 43 league games for the Black Cats at centre-back during the 2023/24 campaign, regularly captaining the side and often playing alongside Dan Ballard.

Dennis Cirkin, Jenson Seelt and Aji Alese have also been part of Sunderland’s backline over the last year but missed parts of the season with injuries. Still, the side recorded the fifth-best defensive record in the Championship, with only Leicester, Leeds, West Brom and Bristol City conceding less goals.

Asked about his role as a centre-back, O’Nien replied: “Listen I’m dead proud of this season, playing alongside Ballard, you’ve got Dennis Cirkin, Jenson was in there for a stage, Aji, and a number of other players I haven’t mentioned.

“We look at the stats, we’re big on stats, and we were top six, maybe in the top five defences in the Championship which is something to be proud of. Myself included, I’m proud of them stats, how we are in the top five in the Championship.

“Next year it’s important we improve on them stats. If we are top five this season for defensive stats then we have to look to be higher than that, top four, top three, top two. I’ve enjoyed being at the back, the stats have been good but there are also stats we can improve on.”

Sunderland’s defenders have also done a lot of work with under-21s boss Graeme Murty, a former Premier League defender at Reading. Murty stepped up to work with the first-team squad at different parts of the season, which O’Nien says he’s benefitted from.