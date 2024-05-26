Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunderland and Newcastle United players were snapped enjoying a game together this weekend

Sunderland man Nectar Triantis has been spending time with a current Newcastle United player and former teammate during the off-season.

The defender, 21, signed for Sunderland from Central Coast Mariners last summer but struggled to break into the Black Cats’ starting XI during the first half of the season and was sent on loan to Scottish Premiership side Hibs during the January window.

While at Central Coast Mariners in Australia, Triantis was a teammate of current Newcastle United man Garang Kuol. The 19-year-old attacker joined the Magpies in 2023 but is yet to make his Premier League debut under Eddie Howe.

Triantis has returned to Australia after Sunderland and Hibernian’s seasons ended and has been joined in his homeland by ex-colleague Kuol. Newcastle United flew to Australia after the conclusion of the Premier League season to play two friendlies.

The first came against Tottenham Hotspur - which Howe’s side won on penalties - before a much-changed Magpies side were thrashed 8-0 by the A-League All-Stars. In the days after the game, Triantis and Kuol were photographed watching their former team, Central Coast Mariners.

Central Coast Mariners won the 2023-24 Isuzu UTE A-League title, after a dramatic 3-1 comeback win over Melbourne Victory at the Industree Group Stadium on Saturday night, with both the Sunderland and Newcastle United players in attendance.

