The latest transfers news from the Championship, including updates from Leeds and Sheffield United

Sheffield United are planning to sell goalkeeper Ivo Grbic after a difficult start to life at Bramall Lane. The Croatian goalkeeper was signed by the Blades in the January transfer window for a reported fee of around £2.5m, according to the Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old instantly became the club’s first choice goalkeeper ahead of Wes Foderingham, but was unable to make a positive impact on the club’s poor performances as he shipped in 32 goals in his 10 appearances for the Premier League’s basement side.

The Sheffield Star understands that Grbic will leave Bramall Lane in the summer if the club are to receive a suitable offer. The former Atletico Madrid man is set to become the second goalkeeper to leave the club this summer after the decision to release Foderingham.

Chris Wilder admitted earlier this season that the decision to sign Grbic has simply not worked out. He said: “We did our homework on him. It was a situation where we all, supporters as well, talked about it.

“We needed strength in that department, competition and whatever. We did due diligence on it, it's just unfortunate that it's not gone as well as all of us would have liked it to have gone.”

Sheffield United are expected to start next season with a two-point deduction. Grbic joins the likes of Anis Slimane and Benie Traore, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza in the list of players that have reportedly been made available for a transfer away from the South Yorkshire side.

£25m Leeds United man to return from loan

USA international Brenden Aaronson will return to Leeds United after completing his season on loan at Union Berlin with Saturday’s dramatic 2-1 win over SC Freiburg. Overall, the 23-year-old made 38 appearances, scoring two goals and making two assists.

A statement on Union Berlin’s website read: “Brenden Aaronson joined 1. FC Union Berlin on loan from relegated Premier League side Leeds United in the last summer transfer window, winning the hearts of Union fans with his dashing style of play, his speed and, not to forget, his decisive goal against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. After 38 appearances, two goals and two assists, his time in Berlin has come to an end and he is returning to England.”

Aaronson is the first of several loanees who are expected to return to West Yorkshire in the coming weeks, with the futures of most not yet known. Jack Harrison (Everton), Diego Llorente (AS Roma), Rasmus Kristensen (AS Roma) and Max Wober (Borussia Monchengladbach) and Marc Roca (Real Betis) could all also return.

Daniel Farke’s side face Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Sunday, with an instant return to the Premier League up for grabs.

