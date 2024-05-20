Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have been linked with a sought-after free-agent midfielder

Sunderland, Hull City and Watford have reportedly “registered their interest” in a free-agent midfielder.

33-year-old Northern Ireland midfielder Oliver Norwood was released by Sheffield United following the club’s relegation to the Championship at the end of last season. However, Football Insider claims that Championship clubs are already circling.

Sunderland are in need of midfield experience and options after the departure of Norwood’s international teammate Corry Evans, also 33, from the Stadium of Light following the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign. The Black Cats, alongside Championship rivals Watford and Hull City, have reportedly “registered their interest” in Norwood.