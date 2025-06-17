Matthis Abline has emerged as a transfer target for Sunderland in recent days

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FC Nantes have no intention of selling reported Sunderland transfer target Matthis Abline this summer, according to reports.

The Black Cats have been repeatedly linked with the 22-year-old in recent days, as have Premier League rivals Burnley and Brentford, while French outfit Marseille have also been credited with an interest. Indeed, the Ligue 1 side are understood to have already submitted a concrete bid for the player, but are unwilling to meet Nantes’ apparent financial demands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially, it was reported that Abline would cost somewhere in the region of £17 million this summer, but Nantes’ president, Waldemar Kita, has since stated that it would take as much as £42.6 million to prise him away from his current employers.

What is Nantes’ stance on selling reported Sunderland transfer target Matthis Abline?

But according to journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, Nantes have no intention whatsoever of selling Abline in the near future. Writing on X, when asked by one follower about the striker’s transfer plans over the coming weeks, he said: “On the Nantes side, the Nantes board is not in the position. Nantes believes it did not make a big investment in Abline to let him leave this summer! Therefore, no debate for them. Abline will remain in Nantes. To be continued...”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What else has been said about reported Sunderland target Matthis Abline?

Nantes president Kita is not the only one who rates Abline highly. Writing on X on Wednesday, journalist Andrés Onrubia Ramos said: “It's unbelievable that a striker with Abline's talent isn't in a European top flight. He's one of the few things that's redeemable from France's U21 match against Portugal so far. His technique is extremely refined, he's unstoppable when he gets going, and he can play as a number 9 and on the right... This European Championship could crown him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One follower then responded: “When Nantes no longer asks for €25m...”, to which Ramos replied: “I think it will cost more than €50m in a few years.”

Abline started his career at Stade Rennais, spending loan spells with Le Havre and AJ Auxerre. He signed for Nantes in a deal worth around £8.5 million last summer having spent a temporary stint at the club first. This season, he registered 11 goals and two assists across 36 outings in all competitions, and has scored 32 times in 137 senior appearances over the course of his career thus far.

At the time of writing, Abline is away on international duty with France U21s at the European Championship, and has featured in both of his side’s group stage matches thus far.