New Sunderland signing pictured in training for first time ahead of Burnley clash

Nordi Mukiele completed a transfer to Sunderland on Sunday

New Sunderland signing Nordi Mukiele has been pictured in training for the first time since completing his move from Paris Saint-Germain over the weekend.

The defender was unveiled by the Black Cats on Sunday, having put pen to paper on a four-year contract in the North East, with the deal costing the Premier League new boys somewhere in the region of £12 million.

Mukiele spent last season on loan from PSG at Bayer Leverkusen, and boasts an impressive CV across Europe, with more than 300 career appearances to his name, including 115 in the Bundesliga, 85 in Ligue 1, and 35 in the Champions League.

At the time of writing, it remains to be seen whether he will be ready to make his Premier League bow against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, but the 27-year-old has been photographed participating in a full training session with his new teammates ahead of the fixture.

Sunderland’s media team shared a series of shots to their official social accounts on Thursday, with one post in particular focusing in on Mukiele, alongside the caption: “Getting a feel for the AoL. Great to see you out there, Nordi”.

Mukiele is capable of playing as either a right-back or in the centre of defence, and with a number of injury issues plaguing his side, head coach Regis Le Bris will no doubt be keen to incorporate the Frenchman into his plans as soon as possible. Last weekend, against West Ham, the Black Cats started with a back four of Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Jenson Seelt, and Reinildo Mandava, with Omar Alderete making his debut from the bench after Seelt was forced off injured.

Beyond that cohort, Sunderland’s options at the back look relatively threadbare at the time of writing, with Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese, and Dennis Cirkin all sidelined, and new signing Arthur Masuaku still working his way back to full match fitness after joining on a free transfer. Long-term absentee Niall Huggins, who has featured in pre-season, also missed out on a place in the match day squad last weekend.

What has been said about Sunderland’s decision to sign Nordi Mukiele?

Speaking after Mukiele’s arrival at the club, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Nordi possesses rare athletic qualities that are perfectly suited to our team in the Premier League. In addition, he has tactical versatility as a right back and centre back – for these reasons, we felt it was an acquisition we needed to make to enhance our group.

“He’s had a variety of experiences in Europe, including in the Champions League, and now he’s motivated to show his ability for Sunderland AFC in the Premier League. We’re delighted to complete this deal.”

Mukiele himself added: “It’s a new challenge and I’m happy to be here. I saw the atmosphere of the stadium, and this is something I really like. The fans are very important in football, and especially in Sunderland. I came here to fight for them. I see some good players and see their quality, so I believe that we can do something good together – and when I say together, I mean the players, the fans and the city. We will need everyone this season.”

