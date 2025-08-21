Sunderland have already seen a big commercial boost following promotion to the Premier League

Sunderland's Chief Business Officer David Bruce has detailed the impact of promotion to the Premier League on the club's commercial revenues.

Bruce was this week a guest on the 'Leaders worth knowing' podcast, and discussed both his role within the club and its return to the top tier after an eight-year absence. A key role for Bruce has been boosting the club's off-pitch revenues, building the playing budget both for this season and beyond.

Bruce revealed that the club's retail operation had broken all records this summer around the hummel kit launches, and that sponsorship was already around budget for the year off the back of promotion.

"On the retail side, we brought fanatics and hummel in," Bruce outlined.

'We've launched our second collection with hummel this summer and they've broken all records. We had a sense that they would because the city is ready to pop, there is such excitement about the Premier League coming back here. But when you have 500 people consistently people queueing outside the shop before it's even opened, you know you're onto a winner. The shirts speak really well to the club, the city, the job that hummel and fanatics have done to retail them have been spectacular. We're doing really were locally but also internationally. We get some feedback from fanatics on how we compare to other clubs and what we get back is that we have a fanbase that is desperate to buy the minute they become available. They've seen in the data that what you get with Sunderland in the minutes and hours after something goes on sale is unlike any other club.

"On season tickets, it's the first time we've sold out since the expansion of the Stadium of Light about 20 years ago. They sold out within a day and a half of going back on sale once we knew we were in the Premier League. We now have a waitlist and a scarcity, which is a good problem for a sports business to have. It enables us and customers to do different things around tickets, like forwarding, reselling, membership programmes and things of that nature. Premium wise, we've sold out and are looking at things like off-site hospitality. We've brought in three new premium spaces which have almost gone out immediately, we have a bit of match-to-match availability. The matchday revenue is starting to swing a little bit which will ultimately help make us a bit more competitive.

"On the commercial side, it's things like front of shirt and the value of things like LEDs in the Premier League, they can be important anchors in any commercial packages. We're about budget now and running above budget, so we're pleased with where that is getting to. It's a lot of inbound stuff, people coming to us because we're hot property. We have notoriety around the brand because we have been in the Premier League previously and when we weren't, we had the brilliant documentary which helped many people connect to the people and the area."

Why Premier League survival could be massive for Sunderland’s future

Sunderland have invested heavily in their squad in a bid to buck the recent trend of promoted clubs immediately suffering relegation, and said that avoiding the drop could be massive for the club's commercial potential moving forward.

"If you stay in this league, it becomes a different thing entirely," he said.

"I think we've seen with Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Nottingham Forest... if you're able to stay in the league and make it to year two, everyone looks at you very differently."