Sunderland are set to seal a £12m move for PSG defender Nordi Mukiele on a contract until 2029

Sunderland’s remarkable summer of spending looks set to continue with Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele reportedly on the brink of sealing a £12million move to Wearside.

Transfer insider Nico Schira claims the deal is a “done deal and confirmed”, with Mukiele agreeing a contract until 2029 as Régis Le Bris strengthens his squad further ahead of the Premier League season. He said on X: “Done Deal and confirmed! Nordi #Mukiele to #Sunderland from #PSG for 12M. Contract until 2029.”

Mukiele, 27, spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, making 15 Bundesliga appearances as Xabi Alonso’s side stormed to a domestic double. Despite limited game time in Germany and in Luis Enrique’s PSG squad, the Frenchman brings top-level experience, having featured in the Champions League and Ligue 1.

The versatile defender, who can play at both right-back and centre-half, would become Sunderland’s latest big-money addition in a summer that has already seen Granit Xhaka, Habib Diarra, Marc Guiu and Reinildo Mandava arrive at the Stadium of Light.

A move would also see Mukiele reunited with his former Leverkusen teammate Xhaka, now captain of Sunderland, as the club continue to push their transfer outlay towards £150million. If confirmed, Mukiele’s arrival could hand Le Bris valuable defensive depth ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Burnley at Turf Moor.

What did Régis Le Bris say after Sunderland vs West Ham?

Head coach Régis Le Bris hailed Sunderland’s players after their 3-0 victory over West Ham United but warned that humility and togetherness must remain central to their Premier League campaign.

The Black Cats returned to the top flight in style on Saturday, with second-half goals from Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor sealing their first Premier League win in over eight years.

Le Bris was delighted with the way his players responded to half-time instructions after a challenging first half and praised their ability to execute the gameplan. He also revealed that captain Granit Xhaka addressed the squad post-match to stress the importance of staying united.

“I'm happy for the fans and the players and the club,” Le Bris said. “We had different phases of pre-season and we spoke about the layers we needed to add. It was obvious that it starts from the foundations – we showed that the team is working well.

He added: “They were hard to beat in a mid to low block. The first half was a bit more difficult but during the second half we felt we could get opportunities through regains in the middle and that we could score through counter attacks.

“We didn't change many important things at half time. We spoke a bit about their goalkeeper restarts and our high press, we went for man for man and they found two or three opportunities with long balls. So it was really important to be strong in duels. We made just two or three little decisions, and it made a difference.”

Le Bris was also keen to highlight that Sunderland’s three goals came from players who were already at the club last season, despite a summer of heavy recruitment. “It's really important for two reasons, they showed they can step up [first and foremost],” he said.

“We'll see later, but today it was the case. And it's really important because they keep the identity of the club and the way we worked last season. We built this strength about togetherness, the way we work as a team. The players worked well as a team and they showed that again today.”

The Frenchman added that while the opening-day victory was a proud moment for everyone connected to the club, Sunderland would remain focused on the long campaign ahead.

