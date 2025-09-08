Sunderland completed a deal for ex-Ajax striker Brian Brobbey on transfer deadline day

Ajax supporters have released an impassioned statement suggesting that they would “rather be rid” of Sunderland new boy Brian Brobbey following his recent transfer to the Stadium of Light.

The Dutchman arrived on Wearside during the latter stages of deadline day in a deal worth a total of around £21.6 million, including future add-ons. Prior to his switch, aside from a brief spell in Germany with RB Leipzing, he had spent the entirety of his career - both senior and youth - on the books at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

But despite his longstanding affiliation with the club, Ajax’s official supporters club, the AFCA Supportersclub, have released a statement outlining their disappointment with his perceived lack of application during the final stretch of his time in Amsterdam.

What has been said about Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey following his exit from Ajax?

As quoted by Vandaag Inside, AFCA Supportersclub said: “Despite all the opportunities Brobbey was given, there was no sign of gratitude. The past few weeks have been characterised by a lack of interest. The low point came last Saturday, when he was left out of the squad [to face FC Volendam] because he wasn’t focused. The average supporter shouldn’t approach their employer with this attitude. Especially not if they’re paid a generous monthly salary.

“With this transfer, Ajax are losing someone who has no desire to play for Ajax. We’d rather be rid of these kinds of players than have them. Other people, from fans to employees, are dedicated to the club day and night, while Brian Brobbey has chosen to turn his back on our wonderful club for the second time.

“As far as we’re concerned, there’ll never be a third time: putting the club’s interests above personal interests must always be the norm. Playing for Ajax should be an honour. Don’t you see it that way? Then we’d rather see you leave. You have to earn our shirt. We also hope that Ajax has learned from this situation and will think twice before buying back a youth player who previously left the club on a free transfer. Because truly, no one is bigger than the club.”

The statement comes off the back of comments from former Ajax and PSV Eindhoven forward Wim Kieft, who claimed that the 23-year-old left Sunderland because “he had no choice”.

He said: “On the transfer front, the moves of Brian Brobbey from Ajax to Sunderland and Kasper Dolberg from Anderlecht to Ajax are interesting. Both strikers from the Ajax academy failed at Ajax, and Dolberg is getting a second chance.

“Brobbey chose Sunderland because he had no choice. And Sunderland didn’t choose Brobbey because he’s scored so many goals. It’s simply an affordable opportunity for the English side, who are laughing at a transfer fee of €20m excluding bonuses.”