Sunderland injury latest: Romaine Mundle has been pictured back in the gym as he continues his recovery

Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle has been pictured back in the gym as he continues his recovery from the hamstring injury sustained during the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal in July.

The 22-year-old underwent surgery to resolve a recurring issue that disrupted his preparations for Sunderland’s return to the Premier League. Sunderland confirmed earlier in the summer that the operation was aimed at fixing the problem fully and preventing further setbacks. However, Mundle has now shared a photo on his social media showing him back in the gym doing light training – a positive sign for Régis Le Bris and Sunderland supporters as he continues his recovery.

Head coach Le Bris previously explained that Mundle would miss the start of the season, with the club hopeful he could return to action around October. The timeline means the winger could rejoin full team training in the coming weeks if his recovery continues to progress as planned.

Mundle came through the youth academy at Tottenham Hotspur and signed his first professional contract with the club in May 2021. The following season, he began training regularly with the first team and was named in the matchday squad for the first time on 19 August 2021 in the UEFA Europa League against F.C. Paços de Ferreira.

During the 2022–23 season, Mundle featured prominently for Spurs’ B team in Premier League 2, scoring seven goals and providing four assists as he built his reputation as one of the most exciting attacking prospects in the academy.

In June 2023, Mundle rejected a new contract at Spurs to sign a four-year deal with Belgian side Standard Liège. He made his professional debut on 30 July 2023 against Sint-Truiden in the Jupiler Pro League before completing a permanent transfer to Sunderland on 1 February 2024 for an undisclosed fee.

Mundle made a big impact at the Stadium of Light despite injuries, showing flashes of his pace, creativity and one-on-one ability. His return from injury will offer Le Bris another attacking option as Sunderland look to strengthen their push to establish themselves in the Premier League this season.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Régis Le Bris has been handed a timely boost ahead of Sunderland’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace as Luke O’Nien steps up his recovery.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since dislocating his shoulder in the opening minutes of Sunderland’s play-off final win over Sheffield United, but he was pictured back in training this week with teammates not currently away on international duty. The club had initially expected O’Nien to return after the ongoing break, and he now looks on course to meet that timeline.

O’Nien’s comeback will provide valuable versatility across the backline, though competition for defensive places is fierce following Sunderland’s heavy summer recruitment. He was joined in training by Aji Alese, who is also closing in on a return after missing the entirety of pre-season through injury. Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde are likewise expected back following the international break, but neither has been spotted in full training yet.

Le Bris has also welcomed recent signings Lutsharel Geertruida and Brian Brobbey to the training pitches for the first time since their deadline-day arrivals from RB Leipzig and Ajax respectively. Both could make their Sunderland debuts at Selhurst Park, though Le Bris may have to carefully manage their match sharpness given their lack of competitive action so far this season.

Meanwhile, fellow new arrival Bertrand Traoré faces a race against time to feature after joining from Ajax in the final minutes of the window. The winger is currently away on international duty with Burkina Faso and will link up with his new teammates late next week, leaving Le Bris with limited preparation time to integrate him into the squad.

