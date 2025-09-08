More than 2,700 Sunderland supporters have had their say on who should lead the line against Crystal Palace...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris faces his first major selection headache of Sunderland’s Premier League season as the Black Cats prepare for their trip to Selhurst Park next weekend – and supporters are split on who should lead the line against Crystal Palace.

The Echo’s poll, which drew 2,720 votes, revealed a fascinating divide among fans. Wilson Isidor topped the vote with 42.8%, ahead of deadline-day signing Brian Brobbey on 29.4%, while Eliezer Mayenda, Sunderland’s starting striker so far this season, received 27.8%. It’s a decision that could shape not only Sunderland’s approach against Palace but also their attacking blueprint for the weeks ahead, with three very different profiles battling for one place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isidor’s impact off the bench has been impossible to ignore. The French forward has scored two crucial goals – against West Ham and Brentford – despite not starting a single game. Remarkably, he’s also the Premier League’s biggest expected goals (xG) overperformer, netting twice from just 0.37xG, an overperformance of +1.63. That efficiency has convinced many supporters he deserves his chance from the start. “I think Isidor deserves a go from the start,” wrote Neil, while David Hancock added: “Probably Isidor, as he seems to be hitting a little bit of form.”

Not everyone agrees, though, with plenty of fans arguing that Le Bris should stick with what’s working. “Isidor has been our supersub so keep him there for now,” said Paul Doran. “Mayenda thoroughly deserves a run of games and scored in the first game, he should be in second. Brobbey can be given time to adapt to Premier League football.” That sentiment was echoed by Kris, who prefers Isidor off the bench “against tired defences,” keeping his role as an impact substitute intact.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Mayenda’s backers point to his contribution so far, with the young striker opening his Premier League account against West Ham and starting all three fixtures. “Mayenda got better as the season went on last year, so stick with him,” said Colin Robson. “Isidor looks good coming off the bench, and Brobbey should be eased in slowly.” Mike Stubbs agreed, writing: “With the midfield and wingers away on international duty, Brobbey won’t be properly integrated yet. Stick with what works – Mayenda for 60 or 65 minutes, then Wilson to stretch the defence late in the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then there’s Brobbey, the £21million signing from Ajax who provides a completely different profile to Sunderland’s attack. His physical presence and hold-up play could allow Le Bris to reshape his system, going long away from home when needed. “Brobbey with Isidor on the left – I think Brobbey’s hold-up play and Wilson getting in behind could work really well,” suggested Dan, highlighting the possibility of pairing two of Sunderland’s strikers together. Others, however, are keen to avoid rushing him in. “Brobbey hasn’t played a match for a month,” wrote mDØN. “He’ll surely start on the bench. Start Mayenda and bring the other two on later.”

Tactically, this decision could hinge on Sunderland’s game plan at Selhurst Park. If Le Bris opts to sit deeper and hit Palace on the counter, Mayenda’s pace and direct running make him a natural fit. But Palace’s defence has struggled against powerful centre-forwards, and Brobbey could occupy defenders and create space for wide runners like Simon Adingra and Enzo Le Fée. Meanwhile, Isidor’s movement and clinical finishing give him a strong case regardless of system, with several fans calling for his inclusion purely on momentum. “Momentum is the word!” insisted Stephen Van Meegeren, while Jack Asbery added: “I think this will be the perfect game for Isidor when we’re expecting to catch them on the break.”

For Le Bris, this is the kind of problem managers at newly promoted clubs rarely get to enjoy – three quality centre-forward options, each with valid arguments for a starting spot. Jordan Ramsey summed up the mood perfectly: “First of all, how nice is it to have three proper number nine options that all offer a different style of play. For me, it has to be Isidor, but all three bring something different.”

On paper, Crystal Palace represents both a challenge and an opportunity. Despite winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2025, beating Manchester City on both occasions, Sunderland may feel this is one of the fixtures where they can take something away from home. Selhurst Park is rarely an easy place to go, but compared to daunting trips to Anfield or the Emirates, this looks like a game where Le Bris’ tactical flexibility could pay dividends. That makes his decision up front all the more significant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 2,720 supporters voting and hundreds more weighing in with their views, there’s no consensus. Some want continuity, others want form rewarded, and a few are excited to see what Brobbey can bring once he’s fully integrated. But as Martin Thompson put it simply: “Voted Mayenda, however, I’m happy we have this type of issue.” And that’s perhaps the bigger story here. For the first time in years, Sunderland have depth, variety and genuine competition up front.

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: Régis Le Bris facing crucial Sunderland striker decision with Crystal Palace test looming