The Sunderland defender has once again been linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur in January

Tottenham Hotspur are once again being linked with a move for Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin ahead of the January transfer window – though it is worth noting that similar reports have surfaced in each of the last four transfer windows without a deal ever materialising.

According to TBR Football’s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey, Brentford boss Thomas Frank is also monitoring Cirkin’s situation and considering a potential move this winter. Tottenham reportedly explored the possibility of re-signing the left-back during the summer, but their interest never advanced into formal negotiations.

Cirkin, 23, is entering the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light, meaning Sunderland could face a significant decision in January if fresh terms aren’t agreed. Without an extension, the defender could be available at a reduced price in the winter window.

Tottenham’s current full-back options include Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence, and Ben Davies, though Bailey’s report suggests Spurs could seek additional depth on the left side of defence should Cirkin become available at a cut price. However, The Echo understands that Spurs’ buy-back clause for Cirkin has now expired.

Cirkin joined Sunderland from Tottenham in August 2021 for an undisclosed fee and made his debut days later in a 2–1 win away to Milton Keynes Dons. He quickly established himself as a first-team regular and scored his first professional goal against Wigan Athletic in October 2022.

However, injuries have disrupted his progress. In November 2024, the club confirmed that Cirkin underwent wrist surgery, ruling him out of several weeks of action. Cirkin also picked up an injury this summer following promotion to the Premier League. He is expected to return to full fitness after the current international break, having missed the early part of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about Dennis Cirkin’s contract?

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has confirmed that Sunderland plan to resume contract negotiations with both Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin following the closure of the summer transfer window. "No, I wouldn't say it's a concern," Speakman said when asked about Cirkin’s situation.

"We've had similar situations in the past. It's never really been a concern for us because we're on top of the conversation. So there's no ambiguity on where it's at. It's just so difficult over the transfer window to do everything, and we've got some outstanding topics to discuss and to resolve, and they're two of them. So we'll do as we've always done. We'll continue to have those conversations and get to a consensus and a decision on it."

Speakman stressed that contract management remains central to Sunderland’s long-term recruitment model. "I think we've said over the last four or five years, it's really important that the transfer window is one component [of your business]," he added.

"It [transfer window] is an opportunity to recruit new players and different players and to be able to adjust your squad, but it's also vitally important that we're always reviewing and reflecting on the current group and making sure that all those contracts are in the right and most appropriate place."

