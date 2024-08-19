Sunderland boss issues Alan Browne update and answers the big Chris Rigg question after stunning win
and live on Freeview channel 276
Regis Le Bris expects Alan Browne to quickly be back in action for Sunderland but admits that Chris Rigg has left him with a major selection dilemma.
Browne was a surprise absentee from the matchday squad on Sunday with a calf problem, but Rigg went on to produce an exceptional display as the Black Cats ran out 4-0 winners over Sheffield Wednesday. Browne is expected to be fit to face Burnley next weekend, the only team currently with a better record in the division over the first two games.
Le Bris said: “Alan has a problem with his calf but it's not serious. Chris was good. It's another example of the possibility of the team to have other players who are able to play and when the opportunity arrives they are ready to start.”
Asked if he could realistically leave Rigg out after this display, Le Bris said he was happy to be left with such a difficult question.
“It's a good question for a coach when we have many players able to play,” he said.
“If the competition is high in the team they will push together and the training sessions will be better, the solutions on the bench will be better and it's good for a long marathon like this league. We need this kind of problem as a coach, it's not a problem for me.
“I was very impressed in this game [with the midfield three]. We will have other problems later but these three players are very complementary with their power, technique and IQ. There's a good balance. I repeat, that was this game and there will be other problems. But we know we need to keep improving.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.