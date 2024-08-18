Chris Rigg started his first league start of the season at the Stadium of Light on Sunday as the Black Cats raced into a 3-0 lead at half-time after goals from Dennis Cirkin, Eliezer Mayenda and Luke O’Nien. Mayenda then netted his second and Sundrland’s fourth seconds into the second half.

Regis Le Bris made one change to his Sunderland team to face Sheffield Wednesday, with Rigg replacing Alan Browne. The Irishman misses out due to a muscle injury but it’s understood that the problem is not serious and is unlikely to keep him sidelined for a significant period. At this stage, he’s expected to be fit to face Burnley at the Stadium of Light next weekend.

Here, we take a look at how Phil Smith rated each Sunderland player during the win against Sheffield Wednesday:

1 . Anthony Patterson Didn't have much to do but saved well from Gassama before the offside flag was raised as Ingelsson met the follow up. Took risks with his distribution, didn't always come off but created some good moves down the left flank. 7

2 . Trai Hume Rock solid at right back, combined neatly with Roberts going forward and made a couple of really good challenges in the second half. 7

3 . Dennis Cirkin What a start to the season. Took his goal very well after last week's assists and created so many openings with his surging runs forward. Loads of strong defensive interceptions, too. 9