Dennis Cirkin taking 'grounded' approach after double Sunderland win and return from injury
Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin is taking a “grounded” approach after Sunderland’s flying start to the season.
The Black Cats under new head coach Régis Le Bris have already defeated Cardiff City away 2-0 and Sheffield Wednesday at home 4-0 under the Frenchman in the Championship this season. Cirkin, however, is keeping his feet on the ground.
“Like I said before, we're trying to stay grounded for now, as good as it's going. You know, we've always got the next game and I'm incredibly pleased with how we started, but yeah, we're going to keep going,” Crikin said after the Sheffield Wednesday win.
Cirkin chipped in with an assist against Cardiff City last week and netted Sunderland’s first of the game against Sheffield Wednesday after just 11 minutes at the Stadium of Light. The former Tottenham man has been pleased with the work done under Le Bris since his arrival at the club during the summer.
“I think you can see the identity in our team and how we want to play,” Cirkin added. “That triangle between me, Jack and Jobe, you know, there's so many early doors, so we've still got a lot to work on, and me personally as well. I'm still learning under the new gaffer. So, yeah, we've still got a lot to learn.”
Cirkin spent the majority of last season injured and made just eight league appearances during 2023-24
“Last year I learned, I learned a lot and I just wanted to come into this season having a clear mind and having a good summer where I just took the time off and, you know, come back in and really, really want to make, yeah, really want to make a good start this season and just enjoy it, to be honest. That's all I can do.
“I think in the previous season when I did start, and I mentioned it earlier as well, the 5-0 against Southampton, I was flying, but I think it's really important that we keep it going through the winter when it's around Christmas time. We've got a lot of games and the night games, but keep level-headed and just keep working. I think that's the most important thing,” Cirkin concluded
