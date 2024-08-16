Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regis Le Bris takes charge of his first game at the Stadium of Light on Sunday lunchtime

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris believes Sheffield Wednesday will offer a stern test of his team’s credentials and has identified former Southampton full back Yan Valery as a key threat.

Sheffield Wednesday are resurgent under Danny Rohl and ran out emphatic 4-0 winners against Plymouth on the opening day of the Championship campaign. Valery is a summer signing from French club Angers, having previously worked with Rohl when he was a coach on the South Coast. Le Bris is nevertheless relishing taking charge of his first game at the Stadium of Light and says building confidence at home is vital for the campaign ahead.

"It will be a good test, yes,” Le Bris said.

“I watched their game against Plymouth and they were interesting, a very powerful team. Very interesting down the sides, especially the right side with Yan Valery. I know this player who played at Angers last season. It will be a big test because it is a strong team, very well organised with talented players. It is not going to be an easy game for our first home game.

“I'm excited to play in the stadium for the first time, to feel the support of the fans who are incredible,” he added.

“At home, we need to show that we deserve these fans and to use them as a big strength, to build this feeling that at home we are strong and powerful, that we can win many games.”

Le Bris confirmed that there are now new injury concerns ahead of the game, but Ian Poveda is not yet ready to make his debut.