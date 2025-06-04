Sunderland defender posts grateful 29-word message after Black Cats exit confirmed

Sunderland have confirmed that Ben Crompton will leave the club this summer

Sunderland defender Ben Crompton has thanked the club for his time on Wearside after it was confirmed that he will be leaving the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats published their retained list on Wednesday morning, with eight players set to depart following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign. Alongside Crompton, Cuba Mitchell, Caden Kelly, and Kelechi Chibueze will leave the club this summer, while second-year scholars Aaron Chungh and Daniel Parker will also exit. Elsewhere, first team loanees Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed have returned to their respective parent clubs.

And after news of his departure broke, Crompton took to social media to express his gratitude for the three years he spent with Sunderland.

What did Ben Crompton say about his Sunderland exit?

Writing on X, the 21-year-old said: “Thank you everyone involved with Sunderland for being my home for the last 3 years and having a major role in my development. Looking forward to my next chapter…”

Crompton signed for Sunderland from Shrewsbury Town’s youth setup in 2022, and has gone on to establish himself as a regular fixture of Graeme Murty’s U21s side. Capable of playing at full-back or in the heart of defence, the promising talent leaves Sunderland having made one senior appearance in an EFL Cup clash against Crewe Alexandra in 2023.

Over the course of the past couple of seasons, Crompton was included in a smattering of first team match day squads, and spent a largely successful loan stint in the National League with Tamworth between November 2024 and May of this year.

During that spell, the defender lined up against Tottenham Hotspur in a hard fought FA Cup clash, and reflected on that experience in an interview with Sunderland’s in-house media team. He said: “It was such a good occasion. You could feel all through the town how big the game was. It was a great opportunity to give a good account of ourselves and I felt we did that.

“We beat Burton Albion in the round before and that was a massive day but who would have thought that Spurs would follow. I was so tired after 90 minutes and then I saw Son coming on! In the end, I had to ask him for his shirt. He was like the nicest guy ever. He had time for everyone but so all the Spurs players were the same. They really respected our efforts. I have uploaded the photo of me and Son and it’s now everywhere. It’s been a crazy time.”

Speaking of his desire to one day represent Sunderland at a senior level, he added: “My goals haven’t changed. I am a Sunderland player, I want to show I am capable of playing in red and white every week. Sunderland has given me a good platform to develop and learn. These experiences at Tamworth are hopefully putting me in good stead to continue my career on Wearside.”

