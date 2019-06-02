'He's one of our own': Sunderland fans react as Jordan Henderson captains Liverpool to Champions League glory against Tottenham

Former Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson achieved one of the greatest accolades in football last night - captaining his side to Champions League glory.

The Liverpool skipper, who played a key role in the Reds' remarkable semi-final comeback against Barcelona, played another big part as Jurgen Klopp's side beat Tottenham 2-0 to lift the trophy in Madrid.

It's the second trophy Henderson has won with Liverpool, including the League Cup in 2012, after joining the Merseysiders from Sunderland in 2011.

Henderson, born in Sunderland, came through the Black Cats' youth academy before making his Premier League debut for the Wearsiders in 2008.

And Sunderland fans were quick to recognise one of their own after the game at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium- here's how some Black Cats' supporters reacted on social media:

@the_author2: Last night proves that Henderson should be England captain over Kane #England #ThreeLions

@JonnyHunt4_: Jordan Henderson has been a hero of mine for about 10 years. A lad from Sunderland who epitomises the work hard and achieve mentality we have in the North East. Watching him lift the Champions League trophy filled me with so much emotion. Congrats Hendo.Captain.Leader.Legend #LFC

@Andy_Mc_4: Henderson proving his doubters wrong, there isn’t one player who deserves it more, buzzing for him

@Simonsafc89: So proud of Henderson. Coming from our academy to winning the biggest competition in club football. This definitely shows you what hard work can do. Its class to see how much yesterday meant to him! #oneofourown

@TheRokerEnd: Jordan Henderson doing us proud!

@paulconn6268: Congrats to Jordon Henderson he's one of our own

@Jake_3456: Just to put it out there now , Jordan Henderson is the most underrated captain/cm to ever win the champions league , brilliant leader and a brilliant player his team can’t play without him neither can his country. Once a sunlun boy always a sunlun boy

@proudmackem1: His one of our own his one if our own jordan henderson his one of our own. Great to see a true mackem collect the champions league. Well done Jordan

@liam88rich: What an achievement that is from Jordan Henderson, every kids dream growing up and he goes and does it

@DaveyPalmer1: Being honest, back in the day Jack Colback always seemed to be the more promising player for @SunderlandAFC reserves than Jordan Henderson. How times have changed!

@MackemMatty: May 2008, Jordan Henderson is at Sunderland Academy. Just over 11 years later, the lad has gone and captained his side and won the Champions League. Don't care what anyone says, Hendo is a massive inspiration. Sunlun legend, putting us on the map and silencing the haters.