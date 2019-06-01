The 11 players that could leave Sunderland this summer after promotion disappointment

And while Jack Ross will be keen to strengthen his Sunderland side, there could be a number of players heading out the exit door this summer after Sunderland failed to clinch promotion. Here, we take a look at the players who could leave the Black Cats this summer - and where they could end-up:

1. Adam Matthews The full-back is out of contract on Wearside this summer and, having been out the side at the end of the season, looks unlikely to stay. QPR and Sheffield Wednesday have been mentioned as potential destinations. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Bryan Oviedo While his quality would undoubtedly add to the Sunderland side, Oviedo is one of the clubs higher earners and that could mean he moves on this summer. West Brom came close to a deal to take the full-back in January. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Glenn Loovens Loovens failed to feature in the Black Cats first-team at all in 2019, with his last outing coming at Portsmouth in December - where he was sent-off. With further defensive recruits likely, he may be tempted to move on. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Lee Cattermole Falling into a similar bracket as Oviedo, Cattermole would no doubt be an asset to Jack Ross if he were to stay. But with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday linked and high wages to consider, an exit cant be ruled out. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more