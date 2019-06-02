Report reveals the date Sunderland will welcome new investment this summer

A report claims Sunderland will welcome fresh investment - led by American businessman Mark Campbell - on June 19.

Stewart Donald is looking to inject fresh investment into Sunderland this summer and the owner has already confirmed Jack Ross will remain in charge even if a new investor buys a stake in the club.

Campbell is leading a consortium interested in buying a stake in Sunderland and the businessman was at Wembley to watch the League One play-off final defeat to Charlton Athletic at the end of last month.

Now a report in The Sun on Sunday claims the investment deal will be struck on June 19, though there are no details yet as to how much of a stake the consortium will be looking to buy.

Campbell's consortium is believed to have links to both the US and the Far East and has also been linked with investment in Scottish side Falkirk.

Owner Donald has stressed that he will still be at the club in some capacity next season but is considering a range of options with talks ongoing.

Donald has spoken openly this past week about two potential investment options he is considering that would see him give up some of his shares this summer.

One of those, he has told safc.com, is current minority shareholder Juan Sartori.

Whoever takes charge, the Chairman says plans for the team next year will not be affected, and that includes the position of manager Ross.

"The football club has got under my skin, there's no doubt about that," he said.

"I don't think there's anywhere I'd rather be.

"Once you've watched football at Sunderland and you've been in with the fans, experienced the club, it's a great football club and I don't think there's a better one.

"I want to stay but I've always said I won't if there is someone who can do a better job.

"We haven't had an offer from anyone outright that I think is worth pursuing but there are one, maybe two, including Juan potentially, who really want to invest in this football club and

want to do it now.

"If is say no now I might lose them forever so I have to decide whether or not that's in the best interests of the football club.

"Regardless of what happens, the people I'm talking to are like-minded," he added.

"They believe in Jack Ross, they agree with the vision and the plan of the football club.

"Juan is already in the stable, the other person I'm talking to isn't but we've talked to that person for a long time.

"Most of the others have gone by the wayside because I don't feel they've got the right ethos, long-term vision or level of commitment for the club.

"I have to decide very quickly which way to go and I'll do that, I'll communicate that and won't let it drift.

"But that won't affect on the pitch, because we're all like-minded."

Sartori purchased a 20% share in the club last August but is currently campaigning to be selected as a candidate in the Uruguayan presidential election.