Sunderland’s summer transfer window dates have been confirmed

The dates for this summer’s transfer window have been confirmed in a move that will affect Sunderland and their rivals.

In a break from the norm, the trading period will be split into two to accommodate FIFA's expanded Club World Cup. As a consequence, the EFL has announced that it will conform to this unique schedule to ensure that clubs in the Football League are also able to complete transfers at that time.

Here’s everything you need to know...

What have the EFL said about this summer’s transfer window dates?

In an official statement, the EFL fully laid out it’s plans for the summer transfer window and its confirmed dates.

It reads: “The EFL has today confirmed the opening and closing dates for the 2025 summer transfer window. Open: Sunday 1 June to Tuesday 10 June (19:00). Close: Tuesday 10 June (19:00:01) to Monday 16 June (00:01). Re-open: Monday 16 June to Monday 1 September (19:00)

“Due to an additional FIFA Club World Cup Registration Period introduced ahead of the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, the EFL and its clubs have agreed that the summer transfer window shall operate for an additional ten-day period from Sunday 1 June 2025 to 19:00 on Tuesday 10 June 2025. This is due to the transfer window being unable to exceed a total of 89 days.

“The FIFA regulation on this matter permits the member associations of clubs playing in the FIFA Club World Cup to establish this exceptional registration period, and there is therefore likely to be considerable transfer activity taking place across the world’s major leagues during this time.

“The EFL therefore believes that its clubs should also have the opportunity to be active in the market at this time. The FIFA Club World Cup is set to take place between 14 June 2025 and 13 July 2025.”

This means that regardless of if Sunderland are in the Championship or the Premier League next season, their transfer window will conform to the above dates.

How else might the summer transfer window 2025 be different?

The EFL’s confirmation comes off the back of reports earlier in the week stating that the transfer deadline itself could be brought forward to 7pm in the evening. Ordinarily, the deadline passes at 11pm, but according to an update from the Daily Mail, that cut-off is likely to be made earlier in an effort to ensure a more normal working pattern for those involved. As yet, however, no official decision has been made.

It is understood that FA insiders have suggested that the move will be backed by both Premier League and EFL clubs, although there are those who are said to be sceptical about the proposal.

An excerpt from the Mail’s article reads: “Officials at some clubs believe that the move could cause a myriad of problems – not least by potentially allowing those in other leagues to carry on trading after the window in England has slammed shut.

“There is also a view that, while in a perfect world, business would have been conducted well before the final hours of the window, the reality is that every hour is precious as clubs scramble to get last-minute deals done. By bringing the cut-off forward, some argue that officials are effectively robbing vital time from those who need to make the most business.”

