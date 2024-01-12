Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Clarke's Sunderland future remains a hot topic of debate - with fresh reports over his future detailing an extensive sell-on clause inserted in the deal SAFC struck to sign him.

It comes as head coach Michael Beale says Sunderland have not yet had any bids for Clarke and has reiterated that the club are under no pressure to sell in the current window.

Clarke's stellar form this season is attracting admiring glances from the top tier, with West Ham United said to be weighing up a move before the end of the month. Sunderland's head coach has said he is relaxed about the speculation and says there has been no change in the winger's focus or dedication of late.

Several other clubs have also been linked including Burnley and Crystal Palace. Fresh reports have outlined how much Sunderland paid Spurs for Clarke - and the sell-on clause they inserted which would see them recoup a sizeable chunk of any fee Sunderland receive should he ever be sold.

Football London report: "Tottenham will benefit from any sale as football.london understands that while the north London club only sold him for around £750,000 not including add-ons back in 2021, they did insert a sell-on clause of 25% in the deal. Reports have suggested that Sunderland might be tempted by a bid north of £20million for Clarke, although the feeling around the club is that a mid-season move is less likely than one next summer."

What has Sunderland head coach Michael Beale said?

"If you're doing what he's doing week in, week out at the top end of the Championship there's going to be people speaking well of you and there's going to be speculation," Beale said. "I want that for our players. That means that we're doing well as a club and the players are doing well and thriving in our environment.

"I've not heard of any enquiries coming directly into the club. I'd be lying if I said I'd welcome them because we want Jack here playing for a strong Sunderland team, certainly to see out what this team is trying to do this season. Jack seems super focused. I've been really impressed with him since I came in in terms of his work ethic and quality. I think the speculation is always going to be there when you're scoring the amount of goals he is."