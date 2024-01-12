Sunderland 'target' Premier League striker currently on loan at Barnsley
The latest Sunderland transfer and team news.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Luton Town forward John McAtee, with several Championship clubs also linked.
Cardiff City, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle are among the clubs also linked with a transfer interest. McAtee has been on loan at Barnsley the first half of the season. He is versatile and can play either as an attacking midfielder or as a striker.
Football League World report: "Sunderland, Cardiff City, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle are interested in signing Luton Town attacker John McAtee on loan until the end of the season, according to HITC. The 24-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a striker, has spent the first-half of the season on loan at Barnsley and has impressed for the League One side."
Meanwhile, Michael Beale says Sunderland have not yet had any bids for Jack Clarke and has reiterated that the club are under no pressure to sell in the current window.
Clarke's stellar form this season is attracting admiring glances from the top tier, with West Ham United said to be weighing up a move before the end of the month. Sunderland's head coach has said he is relaxed about the speculation and says there has been no change in the winger's focus or dedication of late.
"If you're doing what he's doing week in, week out at the top end of the Championship there's going to be people speaking well of you and there's going to be speculation," Beale said.