Sunderland 'target' Premier League striker currently on loan at Barnsley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Luton Town forward John McAtee, with several Championship clubs also linked.

Cardiff City, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle are among the clubs also linked with a transfer interest. McAtee has been on loan at Barnsley the first half of the season. He is versatile and can play either as an attacking midfielder or as a striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football League World report: "Sunderland, Cardiff City, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle are interested in signing Luton Town attacker John McAtee on loan until the end of the season, according to HITC. The 24-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a striker, has spent the first-half of the season on loan at Barnsley and has impressed for the League One side."

Meanwhile, Michael Beale says Sunderland have not yet had any bids for Jack Clarke and has reiterated that the club are under no pressure to sell in the current window.

Clarke's stellar form this season is attracting admiring glances from the top tier, with West Ham United said to be weighing up a move before the end of the month. Sunderland's head coach has said he is relaxed about the speculation and says there has been no change in the winger's focus or dedication of late.