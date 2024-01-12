Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin shares emotional message after injury setback and successful surgery
Dennis Cirkin has undergone surgery on a hamstring injury which has kept him sidelined since November.
Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin says he's determined to overcome his injury setback after a successful surgery on his hamstring injury.
The club confirmed the full-back, who hasn't played since November, is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of 12 weeks as he starts his rehabilitation programme at the Academy of Light this month.
Cirkin endured multiple injury setbacks last season, when he made 28 Championship appearances, and has only played eight times in the league this campaign.
After it was confirmed by the club that Cirkin had undergone surgery, the 21-year-old posted on Instagram: "I wish I could come back on here to share some good news but unfortunately, the reality is the rocky road is enduring.
"As much hard work and focus I have put into getting back with the team, it has not worked. Hence why I took the advice of surgery. It was successful and just wanted to say thank you to those that have stuck by my side through all of it, as well as those that are helping me get back to my best. "Having something you love get snatched away from your every day life isn’t a nice feeling, but being in this position only makes me more grateful for where I am and determined for more success no matter what hardship comes with it. See you all soon."
Cirkin, who joined the Black Cats from Tottenham in 2021, signed a new contract at Sunderland in June last year, extending his deal at the Stadium of Light until 2026.