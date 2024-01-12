"As much hard work and focus I have put into getting back with the team, it has not worked. Hence why I took the advice of surgery. It was successful and just wanted to say thank you to those that have stuck by my side through all of it, as well as those that are helping me get back to my best. "Having something you love get snatched away from your every day life isn’t a nice feeling, but being in this position only makes me more grateful for where I am and determined for more success no matter what hardship comes with it. See you all soon."