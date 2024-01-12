Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Beale says that Sunderland will only sign a striker in the January window if they are confident that they will make an immediate impact on the starting XI, but has warned that any such player will be in demand right across the division.

Beale has confirmed that the club would like to add another number nine this month, as well as strengthening in 'one or two' other positions. Having been linked with a move for Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore, the head coach was asked whether the club would shift away from the 'model' in this particular instance, to try and land the player who can help the team convert their chances into more regular goals.

Beale responded: "I think it's just the right player that fits and when you sit and speak to a player, is he coming for the right reasons? Does he look motivated? Is he going to come in and make our starting team stronger? I don't think we need any fillers. We don't need anyone to come in and pad the bench. We have a fit and healthy young group. We need people to come in who are going to help us. It's a fact that we haven't scored enough goals from the chances we've created. There was an incredible stat that popped up on the TV in the Preston game about the amount of chances we've created and our xG to conversion rate. It just so happened in that game we didn't have many chances and took two, so long may that continue in terms of being more ruthless.

"We're trying to strengthen an area that maybe eight to 10 other teams are this month, so it's not going to be easy but we're going to do our best to add to the group, not just in that position."

Any deal for a more experienced striker on a significant wage would almost certainly only be on a loan basis.

Elsewhere in his pre-match press conference, Beale reiterated his belief in Sunderland's four current options, underlining his view that only a striker ready to immediately impact the team would be signed.

He said: "Mason [Burstow] is training well and he did start seven games under the previous coach and the team got good results, albeit without Mason scoring. All four of the strikers who've come in, what you have to say is they might not have contributed goals but they must have contributed because the team is sitting sixth in the league. After 26 games, I think everyone would have taken that at the start of the season.