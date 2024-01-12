Injuries to Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins have left Sunderland short of options in the left-back position.
Sunderland boss Michael Beale has admitted the club could look to bolster their full-back options during this month’s transfer window - following injuries to Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins.
The Black Cats boss believes he still has options to compensate for recent setbacks, yet it’s clearly an area the club will be exploring. Sunderland face three more games in January, starting with Saturday’s trip to Ipswich.
Here are the Sunderland’s left-back options as we reach the halfway stage of the January window:
1. RELY ON AJI ALESE
The 22-year-old's return from a thigh injury, which he's been dealing with for nearly a year, has come at an important moment, following injury setbacks for Cirkin and Huggins. Alese has shown he's a strong option at left-back, yet there are a lack of alternatives if he did become unavailable again. Photo: Frank Reid
2. MOVE TRAI HUME TO LEFT-BACK
Hume has operated on the right and left side of Sunderland's defence this season, starting every league game for the Black Cats. Beale has said he wants to give the 21-year-old a run in his favoured right-back position. Photo: Frank Reid
3. SWITCH TO A BACK THREE
Beale has praised young centre-backs Jenson Seelt (who has also played at right-back this season) and Nectarios Triantis and could switch to a back three to compensate for his lack of full-back options. It's a tactic Sunderland used to good effect during last month's 1-0 win over Leeds. Photo: Frank Reid
4. LOOK TO THE FREE AGENT MARKET
Sunderland have been credited with interest in Ukrainian international Bogdan Mykhaylichenko, who has fallen out of favour at Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb. According to Croatian newspaper Rijeka Danas, a number of clubs are tracking the 26-year-old’s situation, with the left-back's contract expected to be terminated. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN