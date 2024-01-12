Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Beale says Sunderland have not yet had any bids for Jack Clarke and has reiterated that the club are under no pressure to sell in the current window.

Clarke's stellar form this season is attracting admiring glances from the top tier, with West Ham United said to be weighing up a move before the end of the month. Sunderland's head coach has said he is relaxed about the speculation and says there has been no change in the winger's focus or dedication of late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you're doing what he's doing week in, week out at the top end of the Championship there's going to be people speaking well of you and there's going to be speculation," Beale said.

"I want that for our players. That means that we're doing well as a club and the players are doing well and thriving in our environment.

"I've not heard of any enquiries coming directly into the club. I'd be lying if I said I'd welcome them because we want Jack here playing for a strong Sunderland team, certainly to see out what this team is trying to do this season. Jack seems super focused. I've been really impressed with him since I came in in terms of his work ethic and quality. I think the speculation is always going to be there when you're scoring the amount of goals he is."

Beale admits that Premier League interest could leave the club in a difficult place this month but believes Clarke is happy to see out the season at the very least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What I see is a boy who is really comfortable in the changing room, really comfortable with the role he has in the team," he said.

"It's been quite seamless with me coming in, he has maintained his form, there's not much changed for him. I would say that Jack is in a really good place. Jack has seen quite a lot in football - he came through at a young age at Leeds, he had a big move to Tottenham and at that time Tottenham had a few changes of manager and Jack had a few loans, and then he landed here at Sunderland and it felt like a really good match.

"You don't know what tomorrow is going to bring but at this moment in time I am looking at a boy that looks hugely motivated and is enjoying his football, he's probably having the best season of his career numbers-wise and with 20 games to go the story of this season is yet to be written. I think Jack wants to play a big part of that. We're under no pressure to sell any players. In all these things, there are a lot of different angles. At the moment, Jack is super-happy, he is focused, his training level is high.

"If certain bids come in for your players as a Championship club, they are not welcome but they get to a number and the Premier League numbers can cause chaos to your season in a month like January. But I don't envisage anything coming our way and I know that the commitment that the owners have to this season and to the project…