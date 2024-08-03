Sunderland target Alexandre Mendy has again outlined his desire to make the club

Sunderland striker target Alexandre Mendy has reiterated his desire to leave Ligue 2 side SM Caen in a new statement released to French news outlet Foot Mercato.

Mendy has been one of the strikers on Sunderland’s radar this summer, with the 30-year-old having top scored in the French second tier last season. The striker told the same outlet while Sunderland were in Spain that he wished to make the move ot the Stadium of Light, but club sources insisted that there was not as of yet a deal in place between the clubs.

The situation has not changed since, and has been further complicated by a takeover of the club which has been led by Kylian Mbappe. Mendy is training on his own and his latest comments make clear that the changes at the club have not altered his desire to test himself in the north east.

“I read a lot of things but I have always respected the institution,” his statement reads, via Google Translate.

“If I am not in training, it is in agreement with Olivier Pickeu and Pierre-Antoine Capton. I do not want to engage in a power struggle with the club but, today, I am very affected by this situation, I do not understand, I feel wronged and betrayed.

“My decision was made since January and since June my destination is known. I am waiting for my departure, new investors have arrived, I am at their entire disposal. My advisor continues to do his job, I let him do it, I have complete confidence in him.

“Today in my mind I am no longer here because since my last match and my farewell to the Ornano stadium, I do not want to cheat my partners, the club, the supporters. There is no clash, I just count on the word and the commitments of my leaders and I have complete confidence in them. I repeat, I am at the disposal of the new management to explain my choice and I also take advantage of this moment to thank the supporters.

“Thank you sincerely for the love I received, especially during the communion with the fans on the last day, alongside my wife and children, it is a moment engraved for life. Now, it is impossible for me to refuse what I have sought through the strength of my work, it is the reward for my work, my investment and I hope that everyone will respect their commitments.”

Whether Mendy’s intervention accelerates any move remains to be seen. Sunderland have consistently been monitoring other potential options in the market and have this week made a move for Troyes striker Ike Ugbo. Ugbo has been in advanced talks with Sheffield Wednesday after his successful loan last season and while most expect him to make the switch eventually, an impasse between the two clubs on the payment structure of the fee has left the door ajar for now.