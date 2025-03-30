Sunderland moved a step closer to securing a Championship play-off place with a narrow home win against Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

Trai Hume grabbed the only goal of the game as Regis Le Bris’ men tightened their grip on fourth place in the table after top six rivals Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion both suffered away defeats against new leaders Sheffield United and Norwich City respectively.

There was further good news for the Black Cats as Bristol City and Watford, who currently sit just outside of the play-offs, both dropped points on Saturday afternoon. Middlesbrough were the only other club in play-off contention to pick up a maximum return this weekend after Michael Carrick’s men came from a goal down to secure a home win against Oxford United.

But what impact have the weekend results made on a predicted final Championship table provided by the stats experts at Opta?