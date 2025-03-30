Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The AS Roma loanee was pictured back on the grass at the Academy of Light ahead of the Millwall game

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris offered a seven-word injury update on Enzo Le Fee and Leo Hjelde after the game against Millwall.

The pair missed the clash in the Championship with injuries with Alan Browne playing at right-back and Trai Hume shifted over to left-back for the game against the Lions. The Black Cats are in much need of reinforcements from the treatment table with Le Bris’ bench looking light on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters Ben Middlemas, Tom Lavery, Harrison Jones and Oli Bainbridge all made the head coach’s nine-man bench. However, after the game, Le Bris confirmed that Hjelde and Le Fee would be back to face West Brom next weekend away from home. He said: “We expect Leo and Enzo next week.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Although he wasn’t fit to return to the squad against Millwall in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, AS Roma loanee Le Fèe was pictured back on the grass at the Academy of Light for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the defeat to Hull City earlier this year.

The initial diagnosis had been 6-8 weeks for Le Fèe, and there had been some hope that the cultured midfielder would return to Le Bris squad for the game against Millwall, though that did not materialise. Ahead of the clash, the head coach would likely return next week, potentially against West Brom. However, before the game against the Lions, Le Fèe was pictured back on the grass at the Academy of Light for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Fèe, who cost AS Roma a whopping £19million, is hoping to remain on Wearside beyond the initial loan deal after winning promotion from the Championship to the top flight with Le Bris. Asked by The Echo if he would ideally like to stay earlier this season, Le Fèe said: “If we get promotion, for sure. I'm here for that. I work for that as well. Everybody is working for that. For sure.”

The move to Sunderland by Le Fèe from AS Roma caught the attention of the football world and was seen as a major coup for the Black Cats to attract such a high quality player in the second tier of English football with the midfielder having played in Serie A and Ligue 1 previously. Le Fèe, however, was easily sold on Sunderland.

When asked whether it was hard to persuade him to make the move to Sunderland, Le Fèe said: “No. He (Le Bris) sent me a message about how I feel in Rome. I didn't play a lot. He called me to speak about the project in Sunderland. I liked the project so he just showed that it's a good project for me. He didn't need to speak a lot as well because it's him. I've known him for a few years. I wanted to come to Sunderland. I spoke with my agent. I told him to let the other club go to Sunderland. So, now I'm here.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland fans have taken to Le Fèe since the move from AS Roma with the former Lorient man delivering on the pitch for the Mackem public. The Frenchman really came to life against Middlesbrough away from home at the beginning of the month and is already forming a bond with supporters despite having only played six matches for his new club.

When asked about Sunderland fans and their warm welcome of him, Le Fèe said: “They are crazy. I've seen it on my first day. When I came, I received a lot of messages. I feel like at home. Since my first day. I'm very happy to help the team and I can make the public happy as well. I want to make the supporters happy, also because they are supporting me in the match. I want to give them more and give emotion to the fans.

“I didn't know the series on Netflix,” Le Fèe added. “But on my first day here, I watched. I can feel the emotion of the fans. Of course, I know Sunderland is a famous club in England. It's a pleasure for me to wear the jersey. It's a pleasure for me to wear the jersey. I’m enjoying my life.”