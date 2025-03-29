Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sky Sports have shared a concerning transfer update regarding Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham...

Sky Sports have claimed that Jobe Bellingham’s exit from Sunderland this summer is likely - and that RB Leipzig have held initial talks.

Jobe continues to be the subject of widespread transfer speculation ahead of the summer window. The 19-year-old has been in impressive form for the Black Cats this season and has carried his positive work onto the international stage, registering an assist during England U21s’ 4-2 victory over Portugal on Monday evening.

Manchester United are one of several clubs who have been linked with Bellingham repeatedly in recent times alongside Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, where his brother Jude Bellingham enjoyed a successful stint before moving to Real Madrid.

However, it has now been claimed by Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg that RB Leipzig are showing serious interest in the Sunderland talent - and that his exit from the club this summer is now looking increasingly likely. Jobe has played 34 times in the Championship for head coach Régis Le Bris this season, scoring four and assisting three.

Plettenberg’s post on the social media platform X reads: “RB Leipzig are seriously interested in Jobe Bellingham and have held initial talks over a possible summer transfer. Leipzig have gathered all the necessary information but still consider the current package too expensive. The talented 19-y/o midfielder is under contract with Sunderland until 2028, but a summer move is likely. Numerous enquiries have already been made.”

What has Le Bris said about Jobe Bellingham’s future at Sunderland?

On Jobe Bellingham also being linked with a move to the Premier League alongside teammate Chris Rigg, Le Bris recently said: “I think they are really mature, they are young but really mature because they didn't show so far any weaknesses about their involvement in the club project.”

Sunderland’s head coach continued on the pair: “I think for young players it's not obvious, it's not easy because if you lose just one second in your mind the consequences on the pitch will be huge and so far they were still connected so they are really impressive.”

What else has been said about Jobe Bellingham’s future at Sunderland?

In a separate update, transfer insider Ben Jacobs told online publication GiveMeSport that United are indeed keen on Bellingham, but suggested that the interest may not necessarily be reciprocated.

He said: “The player’s not really agitating for a move. There's nothing advanced yet between Manchester United and Jobe Bellingham. But what we can say about Manchester United is that part of Jim Ratcliffe’s sporting-led strategy is to lower the average age and to invest in home-grown talents. And Jobe Bellingham ticks both boxes.”

His comments come off the back of a previous update on Bellingham’s future in which he stated that Crystal Palace are actively pursuing a deal for the midfielder too. He said: "There is Premier League interest in Jobe Bellingham. Crystal Palace have already tried once, and they remain an active suitor.

“And Brentford are interested in Jobe Bellingham too, but it's a little bit too early to tell whether or not he's going to leave this summer, simply because, after he signed the new deal at Sunderland, contracting him until 2028, Jobe Bellingham was very keen not to rush his development.

“And actually, Jude Bellingham, his brother, made that point to him. And what we saw in the progression of Jude Bellingham was a very slow and meticulous decision making process to make sure that he didn't move too big too soon, and that for Jude Bellingham paid off."