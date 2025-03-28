Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final international break of the season is now behind us and Sunderland’s complete focus will be on bringing a successful end to their bid for promotion into the Premier League.

The Black Cats were viewed as one of the favourites for automatic promotion into the top flight after making an overwhelmingly positive start to the season - but some recent slips have meant Regis Le Bris and his players are now focused on landing one of the four play-off spots. As it stands, Sunderland hold a 12-point advantage on a Bristol City side sat just outside of the top six and that means they could officially claim their play-off place over the coming weeks.

Assessing how Sunderland have reacted after previous international breaks offers little in the way of guidance over what could lie ahead. Put simply, that have been some impressive returns to league action - but there have also been some poor results after players returned from representing their countries. The final weeks of a Championship season is always unpredictable as the tension and pressure rises with every passing games - but what can we take from the Black Cats’ recent experience of returning from an international break?

How have Sunderland reacted to international breaks this season?

September

The build-up to the first international break of the season stunted some of the early-season momentum gained by the Black Cats as Regis Le Bris enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive introduction to life in England. Sunderland had collected maximum points from league games against Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley and Portsmouth and their only black mark on their record came with a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Preston North End.

However, they would lose two of the three games that followed the first international break of the campaign as they were beaten at Plymouth Argyle and Watford. Sandwiched in between those two losses was a narrow home win against Middlesbrough that came thanks to an impudent piece of skill from Chris Rigg.

October

A 2-2 home draw with current Championship leaders Leeds United preceded the October break - and unlike September, Sunderland returned to league action in fine fashion as they racked up three consecutive wins. Firstly, Wilson Isidor grabbed the only goal as the Black Cats claimed the points at Hull City before Chris Rigg and Romaine Mundle scored in a 2-1 victory at Luton Town. A 2-0 home win against Oxford United rounded off a positive end to October.

November

Sunderland drew the three Championship fixtures that preceded the November break as they shared the points with QPR, Preston North End and Coventry City. That pattern continued after the break with a 1-1 draw at Millwall before a Stadium of Light stalemate with West Bromwich Albion. A narrow defeat at Sheffield United brought a winless end to November.

March

Sunderland’s form going into the final international break of the season was mixed at best as they claimed four points from home games against Cardiff City and Preston North End before falling to a 3-0 defeat at play-off rivals Coventry City. Their season will resume with a home clash against Millwall this weekend - but a challenging run of fixtures will follow.

Le Bris’ side will visit play-off contenders West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns next Saturday lunchtime before a tricky looking away day at Norwich on Tuesday week. Then a home clash with Swansea City is followed by a Good Friday visit to play-off challenging Bristol City and a Bank Holiday home game against Blackburn Rovers.

There is one major positive for Le Bris and his players as they look to secure a play-off place. Several of their rivals for a top six spot will face each other over the coming weeks and that could hand the Black Cats an opportunity to claim an earlier than expected confirmation of their play-off spot.