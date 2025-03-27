The Premier League have confirmed their transfer window dates for summer 2025.

The Premier League have confirmed the dates of their summer 2025 transfer window in a move that could affect Sunderland if they win promotion from the Championship over the coming weeks.

Regis Le Bris’ squad are still in the hunt for a spot in next season’s top flight, and currently find themselves fourth in the second tier with eight matches left to play. Heading into Saturday afternoon’s clash with Millwall, the Black Cats boast a 12-point cushion over seventh-placed Bristol City, and barring a disastrous run-in, should be afforded a shot at the play-offs in May.

And in the event of the Black Cats earning a long-awaited return to the Premier League, they have now found when they will be able to conduct their transfer business this summer.

When does the Premier League transfer window open this season?

As confirmed by the Premier League, the summer transfer window 2025 will follow a slightly unusual schedule. In a statement released by the governing body on Thursday, it was announced that the window will be split into two sections due to the FIFA Club World Cup.

The statement reads: “Premier League clubs have today agreed the dates for the Summer 2025 Transfer Window. The window will open early, between Sunday 1 June and Tuesday 10 June, due to an exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup. It will then reopen on Monday 16 June and close on Monday 1 September.”

What are the key dates for the Premier League campaign 2025/26?

Aside from the transfer window, the Premier League have also confirmed the start and end dates for the 2025/26 campaign, as well as several other key details.

A statement released in November said: “The Premier League 2025/26 season dates have been confirmed, with the opening match round starting on Saturday 16 August 2025. The final match round will be played on Sunday 24 May 2026, when all matches will kick off simultaneously as usual.

“The schedule continues to allow more rest time for players over the festive match-round period, with no two rounds taking place within 60 hours of each other. This is in keeping with commitments made to clubs to address the congested Christmas and New Year schedule.

“The 2025/26 season will consist of 33 weekends and five midweek match rounds. The start date of 16 August allows for the maximum player rest time available – 83 clear days – from the end of the 2024/25 season. The season end date of 24 May 2026 ensures the Premier League season finishes ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup call-up period. There will be no fixture on 24 December 2025.”

