Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The moments you may have missed as Sunderland faced Millwall at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland faced Millwall in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday after the international break, with plenty of talking points emerging before, during and after the game.

The Black Cats came into the afternoon having lost their last fixture 3-0 away to Coventry following a 1-1 draw with Preston at the Stadium of Light, but Trai Hume opened the scoring for Sunderland in the first half after a clever set piece was well-worked between Patrick Roberts and Romaine Mundle, which proved to be the only goal of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at the most interesting moments that you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland played Millwall at the Stadium of Light in the Championship:

Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham closing in on Sunderland record

As per club historian Rob Mason, Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg is closing in on another Black Cats record. The 17-year-old needs to play 39 more games for the club to reach a century.

If the England youth international does this before 15 January, he will become the youngest-ever player to achieve this for Sunderland. Mason also adds that should Jobe Bellingham appear in all of this season’s remaining games he will be at 89. Depending on play-off games, Jobe could reach the century mark early next season.

Potentially, Jobe could rank as high as third on the list behind Colin Todd and Barry Venison if he reaches his 100th appearance by December 19th. Though both players reaching their respective century milestones will depend on whether they remain at Sunderland beyond the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris shuns fringe player with Alan Browne selection

The Sunderland head coach was unable to call upon left-backs Dennis Cirkin or Leo Hjelde, with fellow defenders Dan Ballard and Jenson Seelt also ruled out of the game against the Lions. Le Bris has, therefore, handed a start to Alan Browne, who started right-back, with Trai Hume moving to left-back.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The decision to play Browne at right-back and shift Hume to the opposite flank meant that Joe Anderson, a natural left-back, remained on the bench under Le Bris, which suggests that the Sunderland head coach does not trust the former Everton man to start in the Championship.

Wilson Isidor was restored to the starting XI ahead of Eliezer Mayenda. Le Bris’ bench featured several youngsters, with Tom Lavery and Oli Bainbridge called up alongside Harrison Jones and Ben Middlemas with his squad short on numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall field two former Sunderland players

Former Sunderland manager Alex Neil fielded two ex-Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light for the Lions. Aaron Connolly, who scored for the Black Cats against Millwall earlier this campaign before making the switch to The Den in January, was given the nod up front.

One-time Sunderland youngster Josh Coburn, who is on loan at Millwall from North East rivals Middlesbrough, also started for Neil’s side at the Stadium of Light. Ex-Black Cats captain George Honeyman missed the tie with an injury as did former winger Duncan Watmore.

In-game Chris Rigg injury worry against Millwall

Sunderland fans were left holding their breath in the first half after Rigg went down injured after taking what looked like an elbow to the ribs.

The Academy of Light graduate was down for several minutes, but referee Bobby Madley waved play on initially before the ball eventually went out of play. Sunderland’s medical team came on to tend to the 17-year-old, who was down for two minutes and had to be taken off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, the youngster returned to the field, albeit moving a little gingerly after coming back on. However, Sunderland fans were quick to direct their anger towards the officiating team on the day, who failed to spot the foul on Rigg.

Romaine Mundle appears to react angrily to Sunderland penalty drama

Sunderland had the opportunity to double their lead in the second half when Mundle was brought down in the box and the Black Cats were awarded a penalty. Surprisingly, defender and club captain O’Nien stepped up to take the spot-kick but saw his effort saved. The 30-year-old previously had a perfect penalty record for the club but those all came on shoot-outs before Saturday’s miss against the Lions.

There appeared to be some deliberation regarding the penalty between Sunderland’s players, with Mundle visibly upset with the decision to allow O’Nien to take it. The forward was due to come off when the spot kick was awarded and was replaced shortly after it was missed by Tommy Watson. The left-winger headed straight down the tunnel with head coach Le Bris speaking about it after the game.

Asked about Mundle’s reaction to O’Nien taking the penalty, Le Bris added: “It was decided before the game, but yes, he was a bit emotional, but it's not a problem, we'll talk about it a bit later.” When pressed on who would take the club’s next penalty, the Sunderland head coach said: “I don't know, we'll have a conversation with the players.”